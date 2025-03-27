Connecticut Counseling Group Expands Mental Health Support for Anxiety, Trauma, and Depression

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut Counseling Group, a trusted therapy practice serving individuals and families across Connecticut, is deepening its commitment to supporting those navigating anxiety , trauma, and depression—three of the most common and often overwhelming mental health concerns today.With both in-person and virtual appointments available, Connecticut Counseling Group offers a compassionate, client-centered approach to therapy. The practice provides a safe space for children, teens, and adults to explore their emotional experiences and begin meaningful healing.“Our work is rooted in creating a space where clients feel supported, understood, and empowered,” said Kelly Akehurst, LPC, NBCC and founder of Connecticut Counseling Group. “We meet each person where they are, with care that is thoughtful and responsive to their needs.”The practice works with clients experiencing:Chronic anxiety, worry, and panicThe effects of trauma, including PTSD and early life experiencesDepression, low self-worth, and emotional numbnessLife transitions, burnout, and relational challengesConnecticut Counseling Group uses evidence-based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help clients better understand the connection between their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. Therapy is tailored to each person’s needs and goals, creating a collaborative path forward.Clients are supported in building emotional awareness, learning practical tools to manage distress, and reconnecting with their inner strengths. Whether someone is feeling overwhelmed, burned out, or unsure of how to move forward, therapy offers a chance to pause, reflect, and heal.“Many people come to us feeling stuck or alone in what they’re going through,” Akehurst said. “We’re here to remind them they’re not alone—and that things can get better.”About Connecticut Counseling GroupConnecticut Counseling Group is a private mental health practice serving all of Connecticut and offering therapy for children, adolescents, adults, and families. The practice is dedicated to supporting emotional wellness through compassionate, evidence-informed care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.