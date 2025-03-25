CLEAR and American Express Renew Partnership to Provide Premium Travel Experiences at Airports to Card Members

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity platform, is extending its partnership with American Express for its second one year renewal term. CLEAR and American Express entered into the partnership in 2019, which provides eligible American Express Card Members who enroll in CLEAR, and pay using their qualifying American Express credit cards, up to $199 in annual statement credits for their CLEAR Plus Membership. CLEAR Plus offers Members a faster, more predictable airport experience across its nationwide network by enabling them to verify their identity in seconds with CLEAR’s latest face-first technology.

American Express U.S. Card Members with the following Cards can continue to enjoy their CLEAR Plus benefit:

Personal, Corporate, and Small Business Platinum Card®

American Express® Green Card

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card



To learn more about Card eligibility, please visit americanexpress.com/us/clear .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

