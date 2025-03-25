W&T Offshore Announces Management Promotion

HOUSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Huan Gamblin to Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Gamblin has over 20 years of energy industry experience.

Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to promote Huan to Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, where he will become an integral part of our executive leadership team. Mr. Gamblin has extensive industry experience and over the past four plus years has taken on more responsibilities at W&T and has been instrumental in our acquisitions strategy. We look forward to Huan’s continued contributions to our success as a leading Gulf of America operator.”

Huan Gamblin joined the Company in 2020 and was named Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer in March 2025. Since joining W&T in 2020, he has served as Manager of Acquisition and Divesture and, in May 2022, as Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Gamblin has 20 years of domestic and international industry experience. Prior to joining W&T, Mr. Gamblin was the Algeria Reservoir Engineering Manager with Occidental Petroleum (“Occidental”). Before Occidental, Mr. Gamblin held various engineering positions at Anadarko Petroleum's U.S. onshore, Gulf of America, and international assets.

Mr. Gamblin is a graduate of the University of Texas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had working interests in 52 fields in federal and state waters (which include 45 fields in federal waters and seven in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 646,200 gross acres (502,300 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 493,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 147,700 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,500 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACTS:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Sameer Parasnis

Executive VP and CFO

sparasnis@wtoffshore.com

713-513-8654





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.