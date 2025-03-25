Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

One poster demonstrating cell-free DNA molecular response as a potential surrogate endpoint to measure clinical efficacy of azenosertib in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)

Three additional posters highlighting the potential for broad therapeutic applications of azenosertib as both a single agent and combination therapy as shown in preclinical models

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced four poster presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

AACR poster presentation details are below:

Title: “Loss of RB1 sensitizes TP53-mutated cancer cells to WEE1 inhibition by azenosertib”

Session Title: Cell Cycle Effects of Anticancer Drugs

Location: Poster Section 17, Poster Board Number 16

Abstract Number: 372

Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Gabriel Kim, PhD

Title: “Cell-free DNA molecular response predicts clinical efficacy in HGSOC patients treated with azenosertib”

Session Title: Liquid Biopsy: Circulating Nucleic Acids 1

Location: Poster Section 29, Poster Board Number 19

Abstract Number: 3254

Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Jinkil Jeong, PhD

Title: “Azenosertib is a potent and selective WEE1 kinase inhibitor with broad antitumor activity across a range of solid tumors”

Session Title: DNA Damage Response and Modulation of DNA Repair 2

Location: Poster Section 15, Poster Board Number 25

Abstract Number: 4208

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Wen Liu, PhD

Title: “The selective WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib shows synergistic anti-tumor activity with encorafenib + cetuximab in multiple BRAFV600E models”

Session Title: Targeted Therapies and Combinations 2

Location: Poster Section 34, Poster Board Number 28

Abstract Number: 4730

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2024, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CDT

Presenting Author: Harsh Shah, PhD

The posters can be accessed through the “Supporting Publications” tab on the “Our Approach” section of the Zentalis website at the time of each presentation’s starting session.

About Azenosertib

Azenosertib is a novel, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of WEE1 currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and combination clinical studies in ovarian cancer and additional tumor types. WEE1 acts as a master regulator of the G1-S and G2-M cell cycle checkpoints, through negative regulation of both CDK1 and CDK2, to prevent replication of cells with damaged DNA. By inhibiting WEE1, azenosertib enables cell cycle progression, despite high levels of DNA damage, thereby resulting in the accumulation of DNA damage and leading to mitotic catastrophe and cancer cell death.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN-c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on X/Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential for cell-free DNA molecular response as a surrogate endpoint to measure clinical efficacy of azenosertib in patients with HGSOC; the potential benefits of azenosertib, including the potential for broad therapeutic applications of azenosertib as single agent and combination therapy; the potential to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC; the potential for azenosertib to be first-in-class and best-in-class; and the broad franchise potential of azenosertib. The terms “opportunity” and “potential” and similar references are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our plans, including the costs thereof, of development of companion diagnostics; our substantial dependence on the success of our lead product candidate, azenosertib; the outcome of preclinical testing and early trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, and risks relating to management transitions; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed periodic report on Form 10-K or 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

