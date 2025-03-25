Tempest Announces Amezalpat Poster Presentation at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Clinical data supporting mechanism of action reinforce potential as a novel cancer treatment

BRISBANE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-classi targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that an abstract highlighting data supporting the immune component of amezalpat’s purported mechanism of action has been accepted for poster presentation at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Amezalpat, a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) antagonist, inhibits suppressive macrophage development, activation and function Abstract Number: 2171 Date & Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT Session Category: Immunology Session Title: Interplay between Immune System and Radio-, Chemo- and Targeted Therapies 1 Location: Poster Section 35

All regular abstracts are available for viewing via AACR’s online itinerary planner located, here.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s novel programs range from early research to later-stage investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

i If approved by the FDA

