Affimed Announces Acceptance of AFM24 Abstract on Dose Optimization for Presentation at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced an abstract on AFM24 dose optimization using exposure response analysis has been accepted for presentation as a poster at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Dose-Optimization Using Exposure Response Analysis in AFM24 (in Monotherapy and with Atezolizumab) in Patients with Advanced/Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Authors: Anthony El-Khoueiry, Omar Saavedra, Juanita Lopez, Hye Ryun Kim, Daniela Morales-Espinosa, Daniel Schütz, Andre Overesch, Andreas Harstrick, Kerstin Pietzko

Session Category and Title: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 1

Published Abstract Number: CT161

The full abstract will be published online on April 25, 2025.

More details about the programs for the AACR Annual Meeting 2025 are available online at AACR Annual Meeting 2025 | Meetings | AACR.

About AFM24

AFM24 is a tetravalent, bispecific ICE® that activates the innate immune system by binding to CD16A on innate immune cells and epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR), a protein widely expressed on solid tumors, to kill cancer cells. Generated by Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform, AFM24 represents a distinctive mechanism of action that uses EGFR as a docking site to engage innate immune cells for tumor cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The Company’s innate cell engagers (ICE®) enable a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors. ICE® are generated on the Company’s proprietary ROCK® platform which predictably generates customized molecules that leverage the power of innate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. A number of ICE® molecules are in clinical development, being studied as mono- or combination therapy. Headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, Affimed is led by an experienced team of biotechnology and pharmaceutical leaders united by the bold vision to stop cancer from ever derailing patients’ lives. For more about the Company’s people, pipeline and partners, please visit: www.affimed.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Fudukidis

Director, Investor Relations

E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com

Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102

Media Contact

Mary Beth Sandin

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

E-Mail: m.sandin@affimed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.