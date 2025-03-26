The Monmouth Manifesto by James Arnett Now Available on Audible, Narrated by Award-Winning Simon Vance

Book cover Author James Arnett in Dolmites Map of Britain’s American Colonies 1776

A Gripping Tale of Loyalty, Betrayal, and the Forgotten Loyalist Perspective of the American Revolution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monmouth Manifesto, the compelling historical fiction novel by author James Arnett , is now available on Audible . Narrated by the award-winning Simon Vance, this gripping audiobook brings to life the thrilling and often overlooked Loyalist perspective of the American Revolution. Available for listeners now, the audiobook offers an alternative take on this pivotal moment in history.The Monmouth Manifesto provides an insightful view into the lives of the Loyalists—the colonists who remained faithful to the British Crown during the American Revolution. Through the vivid narration of Simon Vance, listeners will be immersed in a divided world where loyalty is tested and the personal cost of war is explored.The novel follows the extraordinary lives of two New Jersey farmers: Richard Lippincott, a modest Quaker, and James Moody, a bold Anglican. These two men forge an unlikely bond as soldiers in a Loyalist regiment in the British Army, engaging in everything from guerrilla warfare to bitter reprisals like hangings. A famous trial by Court Martial is described in detail.“I had heard the barest outline of a story about a Loyalist named Richard Lippincott, and when I looked into it, I found quite a story,” said author James Arnett. “While he was scorned as a traitor by the Patriots, he was treated as a hero by the Loyalists. After all, they saw the Patriots as the real traitors!”The audiobook also delves into one of George Washington’s greatest missteps—the Asgill Affair—which led to an international incident that embarrassed America’s French allies and threatened to stain Washington’s reputation. This pivotal moment, along with war crimes, persecution, and the sacrifice of families, makes for an intense listening experience.1782---George Washington“I demand the guilty—Cap Lippicott”“That villain Moody”“The American Revolution is often presented as a united front against tyranny, but the reality is far more complex. The Monmouth Manifesto delves into the moral dilemmas and hardships faced by those who fought on the losing side of history,” said Arnett. “This story isn’t just about battles—it’s about the personal cost of war, the sacrifice of families, and the brutal consequences of unwavering loyalty.”The audiobook edition of The Monmouth Manifesto, available on Audible, adds an emotional layer to this explosive portrait of loyalty, identity, and civil conflict during the American Revolution. Simon Vance’s narration ensures that the story is as engaging and dynamic as the book itself.For more information about the book, the author, or to purchase the audiobook, visit https://www.jamesarnett.ca The book is published by FriesenPress and available online at Barnes & Noble, Amazon , and Blackwell’s.About the Author:James Arnett is a former corporate lawyer who turned to creative writing after a successful career in law and business. His debut historical fiction novel, Bean Fate, explored the intrigue of a Prohibition-era murder. With The Monmouth Manifesto, Arnett shines a light on a lesser-known aspect of the American Revolution—the Loyalist experience.Arnett’s career has spanned various roles, including serving as CEO of Molson Inc., as well as chairing several companies and organizations. He is also the author of multiple historical fiction works and is committed to sharing stories that uncover hidden chapters of history. He resides in Toronto with his wife, Alix, and their four adult children.

