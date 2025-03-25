Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,943 in the last 365 days.

Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Portage, Michigan, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

Thursday, May 8, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The Meeting will be held virtually via the internet. Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com. To listen to the meeting as a guest dial (877) 328-2502 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5419 (International) and request the "Stryker Corporation Annual Meeting" when greeted by the operator.

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, May 9, 2025 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK2025 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more