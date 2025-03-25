GameStop Announces Update to its Investment Policy to Add Bitcoin as a Treasury Reserve Asset
GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that its board has unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to add Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.
Contact
GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
ir@gamestop.com
