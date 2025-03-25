National Association of Federal Retirees Calls for Action on Seniors' Issues in Federal Election

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians head to the polls, the National Association of Federal Retirees (Federal Retirees) is calling on all political parties to prioritize the pressing needs of aging Canadians.

With the election campaign now underway, Federal Retirees emphasizes three critical priorities that demand immediate attention: improved retirement income security, ensuring our health care system – including long-term care – is robust and reliable, and enhanced veteran supports to achieve equitable health and wellness outcomes and support.

"With our over-65 population projected to reach 11 million within two decades, the investments we make today will shape the future for both current seniors and the millions of Canadians approaching retirement,” says Anthony Pizzino, CEO of Federal Retirees.

The timing of this election is particularly significant as Canadians grapple with economic challenges, including rising living costs and trade uncertainties with key partners. These issues disproportionately affect older Canadians living on fixed incomes.

At a time of uncertainty, Canadians need a federal government that is focused on economic security in retirement and a positive, healthy aging experience for all.

Federal Retirees urges all political parties to:

Detail specific measures to protect and enhance retirement income security

Outline their vision for enhancing supporting services for veterans

Present plan to enable older Canadians to age with dignity in their place of choosing, including safe, quality and standardized long-term care.





Federal Retirees encourages all Canadians to press the federal parties and the local candidates with their plans for building a future that supports and protects Canadians as they age. For more information about Federal Retirees' election priorities, visit our website: https://www.federalretirees.ca/en/advocacy/canada-votes-2025

For media inquiries, please contact:

Annette Goerner,

Managing Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy

media@federalretirees.ca

613-818-6941

About the National Association of Federal Retirees

The National Association of Federal Retirees is the largest national advocacy organization representing active and retired members of the federal public service, Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and retired federally appointed judges, as well as their partners and survivors. With more than 170,000 members, including more than 60,000 veterans and their families, the Association has been advocating for improvements to the financial security, health and well-being of our members and all Canadians since 1963.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.