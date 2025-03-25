Rakovina Therapeutics Unveils Preclinical Data at the AACR - World’s Premier Cancer Research Forum

Cutting-Edge Research Results Showcase AI-Powered Drug Discovery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, today announced that two of its abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25–30 in Chicago, Illinois.

The AACR Annual Meeting is widely considered the most prestigious global forum for cancer research. It is where the world’s leading scientists, clinicians, and biotech innovators gather to unveil next-generation oncology breakthroughs. Rakovina’s acceptance to present, highlights growing recognition for its pioneering work at the intersection of AI technology and precision cancer therapy.

AI-Designed Therapies Poised to Transform Cancer Treatment

Rakovina will present two abstracts at the meeting, the first: Discovery of novel PARP1-selective inhibitors for treatment of brain tumors using artificial intelligence, explores the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a novel, brain-penetrant, PARP1-selective inhibitor for treating brain tumors. Current PARP inhibitors face challenges such as poor blood-brain barrier (BBB) permeability and off-target effects due to PARP2 inhibition. By leveraging Deep Docking, a deep learning-based virtual screening method, alongside generative AI algorithms, researchers rapidly identified potential compounds with strong PARP1 selectivity and BBB penetration. The study presents findings from in silico screening of billions of compounds, followed by in vitro and in vivo validation of their efficacy, selectivity, and pharmacokinetic properties. This AI-driven approach enhances the efficiency of drug discovery, offering a promising new treatment option for brain tumors.

The second abstract: Utilizing artificial intelligence for the discovery of a novel CNS-penetrating ATR inhibitor, highlights the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a novel CNS-penetrating ATR inhibitor for treating brain tumors. ATR plays a key role in DNA damage repair, and while ATR inhibitors show therapeutic potential, current options have poor blood-brain barrier (BBB) permeability, limiting their effectiveness against brain tumors and metastases. The Enki™ platform, an AI-driven approach utilizing generative models and deep learning, was employed to design de novo molecules with optimized potency, selectivity, and BBB penetration. Preliminary results include AI-generated ATR inhibitors validated for target specificity, metabolic stability, and permeability.

“This is an exceptional accomplishment for Rakovina,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Being selected by AACR for two projects highlights the significance of our innovations in drug discovery and their potential to impact patients battling aggressive, treatment-resistant cancers.”

The company’s proprietary integration of Deep Docking™ and Enki™ AI platforms allows its scientists to evaluate billions of potential compounds at 100x the speed of traditional methods, with 6,000x greater enrichment of viable candidates. These innovations are further supported by Rakovina’s access to the University of British Columbia’s state-of-the-art wet lab infrastructure, enabling rapid in-house testing and optimization.

“What we’re seeing with Rakovina’s AI-enabled pipeline is the future of oncology—faster, smarter, and more precise,” said Dr. Mads Daugaard, President and CSO of Rakovina “This integration of generative AI and biological insight is transforming how—and how quickly—we can identify and advance new therapies.”

With a world-class team, including the creator of Deep Docking™ and a former AstraZeneca DDR program director, Rakovina is driving innovation in a space projected to reach $18 billion annually by 2030. The company’s preclinical pipeline is focused on therapies that target DNA-repair vulnerabilities present in up to 75% of solid tumors, with an emphasis on hard-to-treat cancers such as breast, ovarian, prostate, and brain.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA

Director, Corporate Development

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

778-773-5432

