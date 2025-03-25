Submit Release
Evolution Petroleum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

HOUSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") announced today that members of the Company's management team plan to participate in several upcoming events.

  • Water Tower Research Fireside Chat – March 26, 2025
    Evolution will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research ("WTR") on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. CT. The event will feature an in-depth conversation with Company management regarding its pending acquisition of non-operated assets in New Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana and the ongoing development activity in the Chaveroo field and the SCOOP/STACK play along with management’s outlook to build value through the asset acquisition market. This event is open to all investors. Registration for the event is available here. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.
  • A.G.P.'s Virtual Energy Conference – April 2, 2025
    Management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during A.G.P.’s Virtual Energy Conference on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their A.G.P. representative or the Company’s investor relations contact listed below.
  • 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference – May 27-29, 2025
    Evolution will participate in the 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from May 27–29, 2025. Management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings with attending investment professionals. Additional event details and registration information are available at louisianaenergyconference.com.

Evolution's latest investor presentation is available on the "Events & Presentations" page of Evolution's IR website at ir.evolutionpetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the SCOOP/STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Oilfield located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. Visit www.evolutionpetroleum.com for more information.

Contact

Investor Relations
(713) 935-0122
ir@evolutionpetroleum.com


