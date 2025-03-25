Worthington Enterprises Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: WOR), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative products and solutions that serve customers in the building products and consumer products end markets, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended February 28, 2025.
Third Quarter Highlights (all comparisons to the third quarter of fiscal 2024):
- Net sales were $304.5 million, a decrease of 4%, reflecting the deconsolidation of the former Sustainable Energy Solutions segment (“SES”), partially offset by volume growth and contributions from the Ragasco business acquired in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Earnings before income taxes increased 30% to $52.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations grew 10% to $73.8 million.
- Earnings per share (“EPS”) from continuing operations (diluted) increased 80% to $0.79 per share, while adjusted EPS from continuing operations (diluted) grew 14% to $0.91 per share.
- Operating cash flow grew 14% to $57.1 million, and free cash flow increased 11% to $44.4 million.
- Repurchased 150,000 shares of common stock for $6.2 million leaving 5,565,000 shares remaining on the Company’s share repurchase authorization.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.
Financial highlights, on a continuing operations basis, for the current year and prior year quarters are as follows:
|(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|3Q 2025
|3Q 2024
|GAAP Financial Measures
|Net sales
|$
|304.5
|$
|316.8
|Operating income
|20.9
|4.3
|Earnings before income taxes
|52.6
|40.5
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|39.7
|22.0
|EPS from continuing operations - diluted
|0.79
|0.44
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|57.1
|50.1
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|26.2
|$
|8.0
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|73.8
|66.9
|Adjusted EPS from continuing operations - diluted
|0.91
|0.80
|Free cash flow
|44.4
|40.1
(1) Refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.
"We delivered strong results in Q3, achieving year-over-year and sequential growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS," said Worthington Enterprises President and CEO Joe Hayek. "Our growth in sales and earnings was driven by market share gains, a more favorable mix and improved gross margins in our wholly owned businesses, while our joint ventures remained steady despite a moderation in ClarkDietrich's results relative to last year’s strong performance. These results reflect outstanding execution from our team, who continues to drive efficiencies, deliver value-added solutions for our customers, and effectively manage costs, even during an uncertain macroeconomic environment.”
Consolidated Quarterly Results
Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased $12.2 million, or 3.9%, from the prior year quarter to $304.5 million. The decrease was driven by the deconsolidation of SES during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, partially offset by contributions from Ragasco and higher overall volumes. Net sales in the prior year quarter included $35.4 million related to SES, which is now operated as an unconsolidated joint venture and its results are reported within equity income on the consolidated statement of earnings beginning June 1, 2024.
Operating income increased $16.6 million to $20.9 million. The current year quarter was negatively impacted $5.4 million due to restructuring charges, compared to $3.7 million in the prior year quarter, which included both restructuring charges and one-time costs related to the separation of the former steel processing business (“Separation”). Excluding these items, adjusted operating income increased $18.3 million over the prior year quarter to $26.2 million on the combined impact of higher overall volumes and favorable product mix.
Equity income declined $11.2 million from the prior year quarter to $32.1 million, primarily due to lower contributions from ClarkDietrich, which decreased $8.3 million compared to a particularly strong prior year quarter.
Income tax expense decreased $5.2 million from the prior year quarter to $13.2 million driven by a lower estimated annual effective tax rate partially offset by higher pre-tax earnings. Current year quarter income tax expense reflects an estimated annual effective tax rate of 24.4%, down from 30.8%, driven by the discrete tax effects of the Separation in the prior year quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate was 22.2% in the current year quarter compared to 23.1% in the prior year quarter.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company ended the quarter with cash of $222.8 million, a decrease of $21.4 million from May 31, 2024. During the third quarter, the Company generated operating cash flow of $57.1 million, of which $12.7 million was invested in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $44.4 million up from $40.1 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the current year quarter included approximately $7.6 million related to ongoing facility modernization projects.
Total debt at quarter end consisted entirely of long-term debt and was relatively unchanged from May 31, 2024, at $293.9 million. The Company had no borrowings under its revolving credit facility as of February 28, 2025, leaving $500.0 million available for future use.
Quarterly Segment Results
Consumer Products generated net sales of $139.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $6.5 million, or 4.9%, over the prior year quarter, driven by higher volumes. Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.0 million over the prior year quarter to $28.6 million on the combined impact of higher volumes and gross margin improvement, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses.
Building Products generated net sales of $164.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $16.6 million, or 11.2%, over the prior year quarter, driven by contributions from Ragasco and favorable product mix. Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly over the prior year quarter to $53.2 million, as the benefit from higher net sales was largely offset by lower equity income contributions from ClarkDietrich and WAVE.
Outlook
"As we look ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive long-term growth and deliver shareholder value," Hayek said. "Our strong balance sheet, solid free cash flow and disciplined capital allocation strategy provide us the flexibility to invest in our businesses, pursue strategic M&A and return capital to shareholders with a focus on long-term value creation. While recent tariff announcements are creating some uncertainty across multiple markets, we are well-positioned as a domestic designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands, with strong customer relationships and an exceptional team who is committed to driving improvements throughout our business, as we navigate near-term dynamics and capitalize on future opportunities."
|WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 29,
|February 28,
|February 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|304,524
|$
|316,755
|$
|835,878
|$
|926,902
|Cost of goods sold
|215,277
|243,643
|610,077
|720,882
|Gross profit
|89,247
|73,112
|225,801
|206,020
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|63,005
|65,134
|196,959
|210,262
|Restructuring and other expense, net
|5,374
|698
|9,152
|704
|Separation costs
|-
|2,999
|-
|12,465
|Operating income (loss)
|20,868
|4,281
|19,690
|(17,411
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Miscellaneous income (expense), net
|258
|(6,995
|)
|809
|(5,983
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(1,534
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(628
|)
|(50
|)
|(2,150
|)
|(1,596
|)
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|32,081
|43,235
|102,129
|127,328
|Earnings before income taxes
|52,579
|40,471
|120,478
|100,804
|Income tax expense
|13,240
|18,471
|29,122
|34,041
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|39,339
|22,000
|91,356
|66,763
|Net earnings from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|83,106
|Net earnings
|39,339
|22,000
|91,356
|149,869
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(324
|)
|-
|(820
|)
|7,460
|Net earnings attributable to controlling interest
|$
|39,663
|$
|22,000
|$
|92,176
|$
|142,409
|Amounts attributable to controlling interest:
|Net earnings from continuing operations
|$
|39,663
|$
|22,000
|$
|92,176
|$
|66,763
|Net earnings from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|75,646
|Net earnings attributable to controlling interest
|$
|39,663
|$
|22,000
|$
|92,176
|$
|142,409
|Earnings per share - basic:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.86
|$
|1.36
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|1.54
|Consolidated
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.86
|$
|2.90
|Earnings per share - diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.33
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|1.50
|Consolidated
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.84
|$
|2.83
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|49,377
|49,315
|49,443
|49,113
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|49,981
|50,417
|50,171
|50,271
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.80
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(In thousands)
|February 28,
|May 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|222,844
|$
|244,225
|Receivables, less allowances of $3,651 and $343, respectively
|202,848
|199,798
|Inventories
|Raw materials
|78,186
|66,040
|Work in process
|10,025
|11,668
|Finished products
|77,124
|86,907
|Total inventories
|165,335
|164,615
|Income taxes receivable
|3,543
|17,319
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|39,394
|47,936
|Total current assets
|633,964
|673,893
|Investment in unconsolidated affiliates
|131,800
|144,863
|Operating lease assets
|21,757
|18,667
|Goodwill
|368,047
|331,595
|Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $92,675 and $83,242, respectively
|239,852
|221,071
|Other assets
|23,779
|21,342
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Land
|8,613
|8,657
|Buildings and improvements
|130,230
|123,478
|Machinery and equipment
|363,762
|321,836
|Construction in progress
|31,048
|24,504
|Total property, plant and equipment
|533,653
|478,475
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|270,848
|251,269
|Total property, plant and equipment, net
|262,805
|227,206
|Total assets
|$
|1,682,004
|$
|1,638,637
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|83,905
|$
|91,605
|Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes
|37,329
|41,974
|Dividends payable
|9,102
|9,038
|Other accrued items
|41,578
|29,061
|Current operating lease liabilities
|5,644
|6,228
|Income taxes payable
|2,830
|470
|Total current liabilities
|180,388
|178,376
|Other liabilities
|59,301
|62,243
|Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate
|110,402
|111,905
|Long-term debt
|293,921
|298,133
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|16,595
|12,818
|Deferred income taxes
|82,876
|84,150
|Total liabilities
|743,483
|747,625
|Shareholders' equity - controlling interest
|937,208
|888,879
|Noncontrolling interests
|1,313
|2,133
|Total equity
|938,521
|891,012
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,682,004
|$
|1,638,637
|WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 29,
|February 28,
|February 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|39,339
|$
|22,000
|$
|91,356
|$
|149,869
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,950
|11,949
|35,707
|68,281
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|-
|1,401
|Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes
|(8,016
|)
|4,329
|(10,871
|)
|843
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1,534
|Bad debt expense (income)
|1,128
|24
|3,189
|(430
|)
|Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions
|3,089
|(2,926
|)
|10,810
|3,169
|Net gain on sale of assets
|(21
|)
|(14
|)
|(547
|)
|(348
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,924
|2,602
|12,787
|13,294
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(18,553
|)
|(18,124
|)
|(9,023
|)
|49,737
|Inventories
|14,128
|16,176
|15,558
|54,999
|Accounts payable
|46
|15,561
|(12,600
|)
|(59,534
|)
|Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|8,838
|7,190
|(4,628
|)
|(2,030
|)
|Other operating items, net
|2,279
|(8,646
|)
|15,592
|(35,979
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|57,131
|50,121
|147,330
|244,806
|Investing activities:
|Investment in property, plant and equipment
|(12,704
|)
|(10,017
|)
|(37,494
|)
|(72,191
|)
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(8,707
|)
|(88,156
|)
|(29,721
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs
|59
|35
|13,444
|837
|Investment in non-marketable equity securities
|(833
|)
|(75
|)
|(2,873
|)
|(1,614
|)
|Investment in note receivable
|-
|100
|-
|(14,900
|)
|Excess distribution from unconsolidated affiliate
|-
|-
|-
|1,085
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(13,478
|)
|(18,664
|)
|(115,079
|)
|(116,504
|)
|Financing activities:
|Dividends paid
|(8,422
|)
|(15,849
|)
|(25,507
|)
|(48,907
|)
|Repurchase of common shares
|(6,170
|)
|-
|(21,052
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings
|(22
|)
|(1,023
|)
|(7,073
|)
|(15,360
|)
|Net proceeds from short-term borrowings (1)
|-
|-
|-
|172,187
|Distribution to Worthington Steel at Separation
|-
|(218,048
|)
|-
|(218,048
|)
|Principal payments on long-term obligations
|-
|(150,133
|)
|-
|(393,890
|)
|Dividends from Worthington Steel at Separation
|150,000
|-
|150,000
|Payments to noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(1,920
|)
|Net cash used by financing activities
|(14,614
|)
|(235,053
|)
|(53,632
|)
|(355,938
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|29,039
|(203,596
|)
|(21,381
|)
|(227,636
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|193,805
|430,906
|244,225
|454,946
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (2)
|$
|222,844
|$
|227,310
|$
|222,844
|$
|227,310
(1) Net proceeds in fiscal 2024 consisted of borrowings under Worthington Steel’s short-term credit facilities assumed by Worthington Steel in conjunction with the Separation.
(2) The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated in the periods presented herein. Accordingly, the consolidated statements of cash flows include the results from continuing and discontinued operations.
WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.
GAAP / NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Consolidated Results - Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations - Diluted
|Three Months Ended February 28, 2025
|Earnings
|Income
|Net Earnings
|Diluted
|Before
|Tax
|from
|EPS -
|Effective
|Operating
|Income
|Expense
|Continuing
|Continuing
|Tax
|Income
|Taxes
|(Benefit)
|Operations (2)
|Operations (2)
|Rate (2)
|GAAP
|$
|20,868
|$
|52,579
|$
|13,240
|$
|39,663
|$
|0.79
|25.0
|%
|Restructuring and other expense, net
|5,374
|5,374
|295
|5,669
|0.12
|Non-GAAP
|$
|26,242
|$
|57,953
|$
|12,945
|$
|45,332
|$
|0.91
|22.2
|%
|Three Months Ended February 29, 2024
|Earnings
|Income
|Net Earnings
|Diluted
|Before
|Tax
|from
|EPS -
|Effective
|Operating
|Income
|Expense
|Continuing
|Continuing
|Tax
|Income
|Taxes
|(Benefit)
|Operations
|Operations
|Rate
|GAAP
|$
|4,281
|$
|40,471
|$
|18,471
|$
|22,000
|$
|0.44
|45.6
|%
|Restructuring and other expense, net
|698
|698
|(166
|)
|532
|0.01
|Separation costs
|2,999
|2,999
|(712
|)
|2,287
|0.05
|Pension settlement charge
|-
|8,103
|(1,929
|)
|6,174
|0.12
|One-time tax effects of Separation
|-
|-
|9,197
|9,197
|0.18
|Non-GAAP
|$
|7,978
|$
|52,271
|$
|12,081
|$
|40,190
|$
|0.80
|23.1
|%
|Nine Months Ended February 28, 2025
|Earnings
|Income
|Net Earnings
|Diluted
|Before
|Tax
|from
|EPS -
|Effective
|Operating
|Income
|Expense
|Continuing
|Continuing
|Tax
|Income
|Taxes
|(Benefit)
|Operations (2)
|Operations (2)
|Rate (2)
|GAAP
|$
|19,690
|$
|120,478
|$
|29,122
|$
|92,176
|$
|1.84
|24.0
|%
|Restructuring and other expense, net
|9,152
|9,152
|(633
|)
|8,519
|0.17
|Non-GAAP
|$
|28,842
|$
|129,630
|$
|29,755
|$
|100,695
|$
|2.01
|22.8
|%
|Nine Months Ended February 29, 2024
|Earnings
|Income
|Net Earnings
|Diluted
|Operating
|Before
|Tax
|from
|EPS -
|Effective
|Income
|Income
|Expense
|Continuing
|Continuing
|Tax
|(Loss)
|Taxes
|(Benefit)
|Operations
|Operations
|Rate
|GAAP
|$
|(17,411
|)
|$
|100,804
|$
|34,041
|$
|66,763
|1.33
|33.8
|%
|Corporate costs eliminated at Separation
|19,343
|19,343
|(4,606
|)
|14,737
|0.30
|Restructuring and other expense, net
|704
|704
|(168
|)
|536
|0.01
|Separation costs
|12,465
|12,465
|(2,968
|)
|9,497
|0.19
|Pension settlement charge
|-
|8,103
|(1,929
|)
|6,174
|0.12
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,534
|(365
|)
|1,169
|0.02
|Gain on sale of assets in equity income
|-
|(2,780
|)
|662
|(2,118
|)
|(0.04
|)
|One-time tax effects of Separation
|-
|-
|9,197
|9,197
|0.18
|Non-GAAP
|$
|15,101
|$
|140,173
|$
|34,218
|$
|105,955
|$
|2.11
|24.4
|%
(1) For more information on these measures, refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions schedule herein.
(2) Excludes the impact of noncontrolling interest.
Consolidated Results - Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 29,
|February 28,
|February 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Earnings before income taxes (GAAP)
|$
|52,579
|$
|40,471
|$
|120,478
|$
|100,804
|Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|324
|-
|820
|-
|Net earnings before income taxes attributable to controlling interest
|52,903
|40,471
|121,298
|100,804
|Interest expense, net
|628
|50
|2,150
|1,596
|EBIT (1)
|53,531
|40,521
|123,448
|102,400
|Corporate costs eliminated at Separation
|-
|-
|-
|19,343
|Restructuring and other expense, net (2)
|5,374
|698
|9,152
|704
|Separation costs
|-
|2,999
|-
|12,465
|Pension settlement charge
|-
|8,103
|-
|8,103
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|1,534
|Gain on sale of assets in equity income
|-
|-
|-
|(2,780
|)
|Adjusted EBIT (1)
|58,905
|52,321
|132,600
|141,769
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,950
|11,949
|35,707
|36,238
|Stock-based compensation
|2,924
|2,601
|10,122
|9,822
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|73,779
|$
|66,871
|$
|178,429
|$
|187,829
|Earnings before income taxes margin (GAAP)
|17.3
|%
|12.8
|%
|14.4
|%
|10.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|24.2
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.3
|%
|20.3
|%
(1) EBIT and adjusted EBIT are non-GAAP financial measures. However, these measures are not used by management to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning, or to determine incentive compensation. Instead, they are included as subtotals in the reconciliation of earnings before income taxes from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management.
(2) The three and nine months ended February 28, 2025, includes $4,536 of expense related to an increase in the fair value of the contingent liability associated with the Ragasco earnout arrangement.
Consolidated Results - Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 29,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|57,131
|$
|50,121
|Less: Investment in property, plant, and equipment
|12,704
|10,017
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|44,427
|$
|40,104
|Net earnings attributable to controlling interest (GAAP)
|$
|39,663
|$
|22,000
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest (non-GAAP)
|$
|45,332
|$
|40,190
|Operating cash flow conversion (GAAP) (1)
|144
|%
|228
|%
|Free cash flow conversion (non-GAAP)
|98
|%
|100
|%
(1) Operating cash flow conversion is defined as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest.
WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Dollars and units in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|February 28,
|February 29,
|February 28,
|February 29,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Volume
|Consumer Products
|20,761
|19,010
|53,351
|50,973
|Building Products
|3,560
|3,422
|9,982
|10,578
|Total reportable segments
|24,321
|22,432
|63,333
|61,551
|Other (1)
|-
|143
|-
|363
|Consolidated
|24,321
|22,575
|63,333
|61,914
|Net sales
|Consumer Products
|$
|139,714
|$
|133,181
|$
|374,057
|$
|369,923
|Building Products
|164,810
|148,190
|461,821
|465,421
|Total reportable segments
|304,524
|281,371
|835,878
|835,344
|Other (1)
|-
|35,384
|-
|91,558
|Consolidated
|$
|304,524
|$
|316,755
|$
|835,878
|$
|926,902
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|Consumer Products
|$
|28,625
|$
|25,649
|$
|61,884
|$
|52,537
|Building Products
|53,187
|53,059
|140,101
|158,501
|Total reportable segments
|81,812
|78,708
|201,985
|211,038
|Unallocated Corporate and Other
|(8,033
|)
|(11,837
|)
|(23,556
|)
|(23,209
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|73,779
|$
|66,871
|$
|178,429
|$
|187,829
|Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations
|Consumer Products
|20.5
|%
|19.3
|%
|16.5
|%
|14.2
|%
|Building Products
|32.3
|%
|35.8
|%
|30.3
|%
|34.1
|%
|Consolidated
|24.2
|%
|21.1
|%
|21.3
|%
|20.3
|%
|Equity income by unconsolidated affiliate
|WAVE (2)
|$
|25,012
|$
|26,022
|$
|77,478
|$
|75,765
|ClarkDietrich (2)
|9,486
|17,791
|27,960
|48,267
|Other (3)
|(2,417
|)
|(578
|)
|(3,309
|)
|3,296
|Consolidated
|$
|32,081
|$
|43,235
|$
|102,129
|$
|127,328
(1) Amounts relate to our former SES operating segment, which was deconsolidated on May 29, 2024.
(2) Equity income contributed by Worthington Armstrong Venture (“WAVE”) and Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC (“ClarkDietrich) is included in Building Products segment results.
(3) Other includes the equity earnings of Taxi Workhorse, LLC and the Sustainable Energy Solutions joint ventures.
WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. These materials include certain financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning, and determine incentive compensation. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information and additional perspective on the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and should not be considered as an alternative to the comparable GAAP measure. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company’s businesses and enable investors to evaluate operations and future prospects in the same manner as management.
The following provides an explanation of each non-GAAP financial measure presented in these materials:
Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding the items listed below, to the extent naturally included in operating income (loss).
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest (“net earnings from continuing operations”) excluding the after-tax effect of the excluded items outlined below.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (“Adjusted EPS from continuing operations”) is defined as adjusted net earnings from continuing operations divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding).
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA from continuing operations is calculated by adding or subtracting, as appropriate, interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization to/from net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, which is further adjusted to exclude impairment and restructuring charges (gains) as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations, as outlined below. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also excludes stock-based compensation due to its non-cash nature, which is consistent with how management assesses operating performance. At the segment level, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations includes expense allocations for centralized corporate back-office functions that exist to support the day-to-day business operations. Public company and other governance costs are held at the corporate-level.
Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by net sales.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial liquidity measure that is used by the Company to assess its ability to generate cash beyond what is required for its business operations and capital expenditures. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less investment in property, plant, and equipment.
Free cash flow conversion is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company to measure how much of its adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest is converted into cash. The company defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net earnings from continuing operations.
Exclusions from Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management believes it is useful to exclude the following items from the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report for its own and investors’ assessment of the business for the reasons identified below. Additionally, management may exclude other items from the non-GAAP financial measures that do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations and note them in the reconciliation from earnings before income taxes from continuing operations to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.
- Impairment charges are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results.
- Restructuring activities, which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business.
- Separation costs, which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed Separation are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in periods following the Separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the Separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the Separation.
- Loss on early extinguishment of debt is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions.
- Corporate costs eliminated at Separation are those costs that were related to corporate resources that, post-Separation, no longer exist to support the Company’s continuing operations, but were not clearly identifiable to the former Steel Processing segment.
- Pension settlement charges are excluded due to their non-cash nature and the fact that they do not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. These transactions typically result from the transfer of all or a portion of the total projected benefit obligation to third-party insurance companies.
- One-time tax effects of Separation are charges to income tax expense primarily related to non-deductible transaction costs. They are excluded because they are one-time in nature and not expected to occur in periods following the Separation.
