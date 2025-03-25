SWKS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (“Skyworks” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SWKS) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks securities between July 30, 2024 and February 5, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SWKS.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Skyworks’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in Skyworks’ ability to expand its mobile business and capitalize on its growth potential by investing in new technologies to diversify its portfolio of offerings.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SWKS. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Skyworks you have until May 5, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

