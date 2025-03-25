Healthy Detroit Founder and Former CEO Nicholas Mukhtar Celebrates 10 Years of Impact

We chose city parks as our vehicle for building a culture of health because it’s the one piece of a community that has no barriers or limitations” — Nicholas Mukhtar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholas Mukhtar , the visionary founder and former CEO of Healthy Detroit, marks a decade of transformative impact on the health and well-being of Detroit residents. Ten years ago, in July 2014, Healthy Detroit launched its groundbreaking “HealthPark” pilot program throughout several Detroit parks and public spaces, setting the stage for a lasting commitment to accessible health initiatives.Inspired by the U.S. Surgeon General’s National Prevention Strategy, Mukhtar founded Healthy Detroit to address the alarming health disparities prevalent in Detroit’s underserved communities. The HealthPark initiative aimed to break down barriers to health and wellness by utilizing city parks as accessible hubs for preventive health activities.The pilot program transformed the space into five distinct zones: healthy eating, healthy minds, healthy living, sports, and fitness. Over eight weeks, residents of all ages, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds benefited from free adult and youth fitness programs, community conversations on mental health, healthy meals for kids, and access to screenings and immunizations."We chose city parks as our vehicle for building a culture of health because it’s the one piece of a community that has no barriers or limitations," said Nicholas Mukhtar , founder, and CEO of Healthy Detroit, at the time of the program's launch. "A founding principle of Healthy Detroit is to tackle the alarming health disparities that exist. That being said, our target population for HealthParks is the underserved residents of Detroit that have previously not had access to some of the health and wellness services we hope to provide."The HealthPark pilot, originally scheduled to run from July 26th to September 13th, 2014, laid the groundwork for Healthy Detroit's continued expansion and collaboration with the Detroit Recreation Department. The vision was to scale the HealthPark concept to multiple parks across the city, integrating key elements into existing recreational spaces.Ten years later, Nicholas Mukhtar's vision has left an indelible mark on Detroit. While he has since moved on from his role as CEO, the legacy of Healthy Detroit's initiatives continues to resonate within the community. The organization's commitment to preventive health and accessible wellness remains a testament to Mukhtar's dedication to improving the lives of Detroit residents.About Healthy Detroit:Founded in response to the U.S. Surgeon General’s National Prevention Strategy, Healthy Detroit is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Detroit residents through accessible and preventive health initiatives. The organization focuses on addressing health disparities by providing free programs and services in community spaces.

