Advans Nigeria successfully completes its migration to SBP Core Amplitude by SBS

PARIS, FRANCE, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advans, an international microfinance group founded in 2005, continues its digital transformation as part of its AIR+ (Advans Innovation Roadmap) program with the migration of its banking information system to SBP Core Amplitude by SBS. Following successful migrations in Ghana, Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cameroon in June 2024, Advans Nigeria officially went live on February 17, 2025, further strengthening the partnership between SBS and the Advans Group, which began five years ago.

Advans Services, a subsidiary of the Advans Group, is gradually becoming more autonomous in managing these migrations while benefiting from structured support at key stages:

- Localization: Adapting the system to local requirements, with consultants involved from the early phases in Ghana and Tunisia.

- User Acceptance Testing: Validating system stability and resolving any anomalies.

- Go Live: Successfully implementing the new system.

- Aftercare: Providing post-migration support to ensure a smooth and secure transition.

"With the combined support and expertise of Advans Services and SBS, along with the strong engagement of our teams, the migration process in Nigeria was smooth and efficient. This is a key milestone for Advans Nigeria in its digital journey, continuously improving the experience of our employees and clients," said Gaetan Debuchy, CEO of Advans Nigeria.

With growing autonomy in managing migrations, Advans Services is now preparing for its next major transition in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2026. The successful migration in Nigeria reinforces Advans' commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and promoting financial inclusion through modern, scalable banking solutions.

"Ensuring a seamless migration is our priority, and the success of Advans Nigeria demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions to financial institutions worldwide," said Camil Bennani Smires, General Manager, SBP Core Amplitude at SBS.

About Advans Nigeria

Advans Fayette Microfinance Bank was founded in 2012 to provide financial services to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria. Since opening its first branch in Ibadan in 2013, the institution has continuously expanded its network and services, obtaining a national operating license from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2019. Today, Advans Nigeria operates over 30 branches and service points across 7 states, serving more than 96,000 clients with a loan portfolio of €20 million. The institution offers business loans, digital microfinance banking, and tailored financial solutions for low-income families.

About Advans

Founded in 2005, Advans is a leading international microfinance group dedicated to financial inclusion and supporting the growth of small businesses and underserved populations. With 3,300 dedicated staff, a loan portfolio of €360 million, and total deposits nearing €215 million, Advans operates in six African countries: Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Group continues to strengthen its position and expand its impact across the continent.

About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sbs-software.com

