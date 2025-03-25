Young Author Sofia C. Lavin Announces Enchanting New Children’s Book, "Molly Ribbons: The Arctic City Flyer”

Middle school author Sofia C. Lavin unveils "Molly Ribbons: The Arctic City Flyer," blending enchanting storytelling with environmental action

Glendora, California, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofia C. Lavin, a talented middle school author from California, along with her father Richard Lavin, proudly announces the release of their debut children’s book, Molly Ribbons: The Arctic City Flyer . This imaginative story, conceived during a 3rd-grade school assignment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, has evolved into an enchanting narrative about a Christmas elf named Molly Ribbons, whose mission is to introduce a more sustainable holiday tradition.







Sofia C. Lavin's debut children’s book, "Molly Ribbons: The Arctic City Flyer"





Sofia, a dedicated Cadette in the Girl Scouts of Southern California and a member of both the Sierra Club and the Audubon Society has crafted a tale that resonates with her passion for environmental conservation. Alongside her father, an entrepreneur and environmental scientist with deep roots in the rich cultures of Spain and Portugal, Sofia has developed a storyline that combines magical adventure with crucial environmental messages.

Molly Ribbons: The Arctic City Flyer centers on Molly, a forward-thinking elf who challenges the traditional ways of Santa Claus, advocating for sustainability in the season’s festivities. Determined to see change, Molly becomes Santa’s pilot, steering their sleigh on a globe-trotting quest for environmental preservation. She teams up with eco-warrior Maya, exploring solutions to save the planet through thrilling adventures and impactful dialogue.

Richard Lavin’s influence shines through the book’s deep environmental themes, inspired by his extensive background in science and his commitment to organizations like the Ocean Futures Society, Sierra Club, and Save the Redwoods. This father-daughter duo infuses the narrative with a mix of adventure, factual environmental science, and heart-touching moments, making it an educational yet thrilling read for children aged 8-13.

The book’s review praises the narrative’s ability to engage not just young readers but also adults, highlighting its educational potential without being preachy. The vibrant, fairy-tale illustrations enhance the reader’s experience, transporting them into Molly’s world where magic and environmental activism go hand in hand.

Sofia’s forthcoming book, Avigail Singer – The Warrior of Ares, is already in the pipeline, promising to continue her trajectory of inspiring young readers to take action for the planet. As she continues to write, play the violin and tennis, and enjoy her summer adventures at Camp Alonim, Sofia remains a beacon of hope and creativity for her generation.

For more information about the book “Molly Ribbons: The Arctic City Flyer”, visit http://www.mollyribbons.com

About Sofia C. Lavin

Sofia C. Lavin is a middle school student and author from California. She is actively involved in environmental advocacy through her participation in the Girl Scouts and other conservation groups. Her stories draw heavily on her interests in the environment and her personal experiences, making her writings profoundly relatable and inspiring.

Richard Lavin, co-author, is a union supporter (SEIU and TEAMSTERS) and an environmental activist. Richard is concerned about climate change and its impact on Sofia’s future. He is a member of the Sierra Club, Ocean Futures Society and Save the Redwoods. He enjoys developing characters and stories with Sofia that will educate the world on the impact we can have on global climate change.

Richard Lavin My Town Marketplace LLC 1-805-403-6117 mytownmymarket@gmail.com http://www.mollyribbons.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.