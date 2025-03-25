Contoro Robotics Secures $12M Series A to Bring AI-Powered Trailer Unloading to Scale

Doosan Investment, Coupang, Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, IMM, and existing investors back Contoro to accelerate AI-driven warehouse automation

Austin, TX, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse automation is hitting a major inflection point, and Contoro Robotics is at the forefront. The company today announced a $12M Series A to scale its AI-powered trailer and container unloading robots—solving one of the most grueling and labor-intensive challenges in logistics.

The round brings in new investors Doosan, Coupang, Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, and IMM, alongside continued backing from SV Investment, KB Investment, Kakao Ventures, and Future Play, bringing Contoro’s total funding to $22M.

Cracking One of the Last Frontiers of Warehouse Automation

For years, automation has struggled with unloading multi-SKU, floor-loaded trailers—an unpredictable process filled with different-sized boxes, shifting loads, and ever-changing packaging. Contoro’s AI-powered robots, guided by a unique human-in-the-loop approach, are attempting to change that. Contoro’s robots leverage customer-specific AI models, innovative grasping techniques, and human-in-the-loop oversight to ensure 99%+ success rates in unloading operations.

“Unloading trailers is one of the most physically demanding jobs in the warehouse, yet it remains largely manual,” said Dr. Mok Yun, CEO and Founder of Contoro Robotics. “We’re bringing AI-powered automation that enhances reliability, safety, and efficiency—allowing warehouse teams to shift from hazardous, repetitive tasks to more strategic and value-added roles.”

Investor Confidence in a Fast-Growing Market

With the warehousing and logistics industry facing ongoing labor shortages and rising costs, investors are continuously looking for scalable, commercially viable approaches to robotics.

Doosan Investment invests in promising venture companies with innovative technologies, pursuing mutual growth with the Doosan Group. They are very thrilled to have Contoro as a portfolio company.

“Trailer unloading is one of the most labor-intensive and manual processes in the warehouse,” said Franziska Bossart, Head of Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund. “We believe Contoro is making meaningful progress to tackle this challenge with its unique end effector and teleop-augmented AI.”

Early Contoro deployments have already doubled unloading speed, reduced dependency on manual labor, and saved hundreds of man hours per month for customers facing rising labor costs and operational bottlenecks.

The Road Ahead

With fresh funding in hand, Contoro plans to rapidly scale its fleet of unloading robots, expand into new logistics markets, and launch its next-generation AI-driven palletizing system. The company is actively deploying its robots in warehouses, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment hubs, helping operators cut costs and increase throughput without the headaches of traditional automation deployments.

About Contoro Robotics

Contoro Robotics is revolutionizing industrial automation with AI-powered robots, focused on automating the unloading of floor-loaded shipping containers. Their pioneering human-in-the-loop (HITL) model ensures over 99% success in real-world applications, bridging the gap between AI limitations and the commercial viability of advanced robotics solutions.

The company’s Duo-Grasp end-effector, a proprietary two-point gripping system, allows the robots to securely handle a wider range of box sizes and weights than competing solutions. This enables high-reliability unloading, even in unpredictable environments that make automation so difficult in freight logistics.

For customers, Contoro offers a pay-per-container pricing model, removing the barrier of upfront capital costs and making automation an attractive alternative to traditional lumping services.

Learn more about Contoro at www.contoro.com

