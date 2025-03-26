Bridge Wins FinTech Breakthrough Award for Business Lending Excellence

AI-Powered Platform Transforms Business Lending

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge , the leading digital platform revolutionizing business lending by connecting middle-market borrowers with a vast network of debt capital providers, has been named the 2025 Fintech Breakthrough Award winner for Best Overall Business Lending Company. This prestigious recognition highlights Bridge’s innovative approach to financing, leveraging AI-powered technology to streamline the lending process and expand access to capital for businesses across industries."This award reinforces Bridge’s leadership in fintech innovation," said Rohit Mathur, CEO and Cofounder of Bridge. "We are transforming the business lending landscape by providing borrowers with the right financing solutions at the right time. This achievement reflects the strength of our corporate partners, our extensive lender network, and our dedicated team."Bridge’s platform utilizes proprietary AI-driven technology to match borrowers with lenders, simplifying and accelerating the financing process. By analyzing borrower project details and lender criteria, Bridge fosters efficient and productive lending relationships, ensuring businesses can secure the capital they need faster and more effectively.“Bridge is using AI to transform the financing experience, especially for hotel developers," said Harte Thompson, COO and co-founder of Bridge. "Our AI-generated Offering Memorandums turn what used to take weeks and significant expense into quick, high-quality presentations lenders trust. This improves transparency, streamlines underwriting, and uses innovation to better connect developers with capital providers. We're excited to make it easier and faster for developers to secure financing.”Key Features of Bridge’s Business Lending PlatformAccess to 100+ Lenders – The most extensive lender network, including direct lenders, banks, private debt funds, and family offices.AI-Powered Matching & Underwriting – Proprietary algorithms streamline financing, making loan approvals faster and more efficient.Industry-Wide Coverage – Specializing in commercial real estate loans for hotel developers and working capital loans for big-box suppliers.Seamless & Transparent Process – A simplified loan application and competitive financing options tailored to borrower needs.Exclusive Lending Options – The only platform offering a full spectrum of capital sources, from large banks and community banks to private lenders and alternative debt providers.About BridgeBridge is a leading fintech platform connecting middle-market businesses and real estate developers with a diverse network of debt capital providers. By leveraging advanced AI and data-driven underwriting, Bridge simplifies access to financing, creating a transparent, competitive, and efficient lending marketplace. Businesses benefit from an easier way to secure funding, while lenders expand their reach to new clients. Bridge is committed to driving economic growth by bridging the gap between businesses and the capital they need.Learn more at bridgemarketplace.com.About the Fintech Breakthrough Awards The Fintech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, and innovations in the financial technology sector. With thousands of nominations each year, the program celebrates excellence in categories such as digital banking, payments, lending, personal finance, and wealth management.For more details, visit fintechbreakthrough.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.