Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF Financial Results to December 31, 2024

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadravest Preferred Split Share ETF ("Preferred ETF") announces that its annual financial statements and management report of fund performance for the period ended December 31, 2024 are now available at www.sedarplus.com and Preferred ETF's website at www.quadravest.com.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416-304-4443, toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372), or visit www.quadravest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.