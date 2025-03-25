Blue Federal Credit Union Partners with Lumin to Launch Blue Business Banking

A digital banking solution designed to empower businesses with seamless financial management tools

Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Lumin to introduce Blue Business Banking, a digital banking solution designed to empower businesses with seamless financial management tools.

Blue Business Banking is a comprehensive platform tailored to meet the evolving needs of business owners. Through this partnership with Lumin, Blue Federal Credit Union is delivering an intuitive and feature-rich banking experience that simplifies financial operations, enhances security, and supports business growth.

“Our goal is to provide businesses with the digital tools they need to thrive,” said Stacy Aurich, Vice President of Business Banking, Mortgage, and Wealth at Blue Federal Credit Union. “By partnering with Lumin, we are bringing forward a modern banking solution that aligns with the agility and efficiency today’s businesses demand.”

Key features of Blue Business Banking include:

•

Advanced Digital Banking – A seamless online and mobile experience for managing accounts anytime, anywhere.

•

Integrated Payments & Transfers – Easy invoicing, bill pay, ACH transfers, and wire capabilities.

•

Robust Security & Fraud Protection – Multi-layered authentication and real-time transaction monitoring.

•

Cash Flow Insights & Reporting – Smart analytics tools to help business owners make informed financial decisions.

Lumin, a leader in fintech innovation, brings its expertise in digital banking solutions to enhance the user experience and ensure businesses have access to best-in-class financial technology.

Blue Business Banking is now available to business members of Blue Federal Credit Union. Business owners can sign up today and experience the future of business banking with innovative tools and personalized support.

For more information, visit bluefcu.com/business-banking or contact Kemi Chavez at kemi.chavez@bluefcu.com or (719) 482-7772.

Kemi Chavez Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 kemi.chavez@bluefcu.com

