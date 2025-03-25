Submit Release
Pixalate’s February 2025 EMEA Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘Vinted’ No. 1 in France and the UK on Apple App Store, ‘Grindr’ Leads in Spain on Apple App Store

According to Pixalate research, the ‘TeraBox’ Bundle ID (com.dubox.drive) in Spain led in the Apple App Store; in France, the Bundle ID (632064380) for ‘Vinted’ on the Apple App Store Store claimed the top spot; in Germany, Bundle ID (382596778) for ‘Kleinanzeigen - without eBay’ ranked No. 1 in the Apple App Store

London, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the February 2025 Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key EMEA ad economies of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Germany reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India and Singapore.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in February 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 EMEA Mobile App Bundle IDs (February 2025)

United Kingdom - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
384101264 Daily Mail: Breaking News dmg media ltd

United Kingdom - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.
com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW
in.playsimple.wordbingo Word Roll PlaySimple Games

Spain - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited
550928207 BeSoccer - Soccer Livescores Alejandro Sanchez Blanes

Spain - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.
com.wallapop Wallapop - Sell & Buy Wallapop
com.vitastudio.mahjong Vita Mahjong Vita Studio.

Germany - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
382596778 Kleinanzeigen - without eBay Marktplaats BV
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
367342259 kicker Fußball News kicker online - Olympia Verlag GmbH

Germany - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.ebay.kleinanzeigen Kleinanzeigen - without eBay Marktplaats B.V.
com.wordgames.wordconnect.de Wort Guru ZenLife Games Ltd
com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

France - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
632064380 Vinted: Sell vintage clothes Vinted Limited
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
484115113 Leboncoin LBC France

France - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.wood.bolt.wordle.screw.nuts.puzzle Woodle Screw Jam: Nuts & Bolts LifePulse Puzzle Game Studio
com.wordgame.wordconnect.fr Pro des Mots ZenLife Games Ltd
com.lulo.scrabble.classicwords Classic Words Solo Lulo Apps

Netherlands - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
373963365 Marktplaats - buy and sell Marktplaats BV
319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC
1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED

Netherlands - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name
com.vitastudio.mahjong Vita Mahjong Vita Studio.
nl.marktplaats.android Marktplaats Marktplaats BV
com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.


