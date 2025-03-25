Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc

25 March 2025

Notification of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Guy Young 2 Reason for the notification Position/status PDMR 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Endeavour Mining plc b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07 4 Details of the transaction: a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc





b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants).



Award over 20,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025.



Award over 15,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026. c) Currency d)











Price and volume





Price Volume N/A 35,000





Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price

35,000 Ordinary Shares

Nil e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

