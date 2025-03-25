Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
25 March 2025

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
  Name Guy Young
2 Reason for the notification
  Position/status PDMR
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Endeavour Mining plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4 Details of the transaction:
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants).

Award over 20,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025.

Award over 15,000 shares subject to a performance period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026.
c) Currency  
d)





 Price and volume


 Price Volume
N/A 35,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
  • 35,000 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e) Date of the transaction 1 March 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

