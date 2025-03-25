Hop Into Sweet Delights This Easter with Limited-Edition Chocolates and Novelty Items from Norman Love Confections

Norman Love Confections 50-Piece Easter Collection 2025 Lisa Fisher, CEO, and Norman Love, co-Founder, Norman Love Confections Norman Love Confections Strawberry Blush, Easter Collection 2025 Norman Love Confections Easter Collection - 2025

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norman Love Confections , the premier chocolatier specializing in edible artistry, has curated 10 new flavors for the upcoming Easter holiday (Sunday, April 20.) The company’s limited-edition 2025 Easter Collection features a delicious assortment of elegant, new flavors that celebrate Spring and are perfect gifts for any chocolate enthusiast.Available online at NormanLoveConfections.com starting March 24, the Easter 2025 Collection includes:• Spring Citrus – Bright, creamy orange with a whisper of vanilla, in a white chocolate shell• Coconut Silk – A nutty depth of coconut in a dark chocolate shell• Peanut Butter Bliss – The perfect harmony of salty and sweet in a milk chocolate shell• Mint Creme – Dark chocolate with a crisp cool burst of mint• Golden Lemon – Zesty burst of lemon and silky cream in a white chocolate shell• Midnight Cocoa – Bold, luxurious layers of dark chocolate in a dark chocolate shell• Pistachio Creme – Rich, nutty essence of roasted pistachios in a milk chocolate shell• Silken Caramel – Buttery caramel sweetness in a milk chocolate shell• Café Creme – Bold espresso and silky milk chocolate in a milk chocolate shell• Strawberry Blush – Sweet, sun-kissed essence of ripe strawberries in a white chocolate shell Norman Love Confections has been named Best Premium Chocolate in the United States six times over the past 20 years, and prides itself on sourcing the highest-quality ingredients from around the world, and transforming them into stunning, gourmet works of art.“Each one of our chocolates is handcrafted and brings to life our vision of celebrating Artistry in Chocolate,” said Lisa Fisher, CEO of Norman Love Confections. “We don’t add preservatives or have mass assembly lines, and the end result is a signature line that tastes and looks unlike anything else.”In addition to the ultra-premium chocolates, six Easter pastries with themed decor and flavors are available in salons for a limited time, including a 6” Lemon Strawberry Entremet, a 6” Chocolate Entremet and a 6” Carrot Cake for $50 each, plus individual pastries including a Cream Cheese Bunny, a Caramel Tower and an individual Carrot Cake for $10 each.Confections perfect for creating a beautiful Easter basket are also available, offering a wide selection of Easter themed items like Chocolate Bunnies, Easter Chocolate Bark, Chocolate-Covered Jellybeans and more, in a variety of sizes.The 2025 Easter Collection gift boxes, select novelties and curated bundles will be available for purchase online at www.NormanLoveConfections.com on or about March 24th and all gift boxes and novelties will be available at Norman Love Confections salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, Sarasota and Delray Beach beginning April 7.In the salons, the 2025 Easter Collection includes a 10-piece box for $30; a 25-piece box for $62; or an extravagant 50-piece box for $112. Norman Love Confections also will offer Easter-themed confections and delicious, whimsical novelties online and in stores. For a list of salon and other retail locations, click here.To learn more, visit normanloveconfections.com, and follow on socials @normanloveconfections.

