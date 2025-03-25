Muddy Water Adventures Launches Alaska Bear Viewing Tours Early

Muddy Water Adventures starts its 2025 Alaska bear viewing tours early in Wrangell, meeting demand with guided trips to see bears at Anan Wildlife Observatory.

WRANGELL, AK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muddy Water Adventures , a premier tour operator in Southeast Alaska, proudly launches its 2025 Alaska bear viewing tours earlier than ever, starting today in Wrangell. Led by local expert Zach Taylor, these tours offer an exclusive chance to witness black and brown bears at the renowned Anan Wildlife Observatory, responding to surging demand for early bookings as the bear viewing season kicks off with bears emerging from hibernation.Muddy Water Adventures is thrilled to announce the early start of its signature Anan Bears Tour, a five-hour journey from Wrangell’s City Dock to the Anan Wildlife Observatory, just 35 miles away by boat. Why now? According to state tourism data, adventure travel is on the rise, with Alaska seeing a 20% spike in tourism inquiries for 2025. Visitors are booking earlier to secure prime spots during the peak bear viewing months of July and August when Anan Creek’s massive pink salmon run attracts up to 300 bears. This early launch ensures nature lovers don’t miss out on this bucket-list experience in the Tongass National Forest.The Anan Bears Tour stands out for its intimate, guided approach. Guests depart on a comfortable boat, enjoying a scenic one-hour ride through the Eastern Passage, known locally as “The Back Channel.” Upon arrival, a half-mile trail leads to the observatory, where visitors can safely observe bears feeding mere feet away—an uncommon coexistence of black and brown bears found in few places worldwide. Last season, the observatory recorded over 300 bear sightings at peak times, cementing its status as a top wildlife destination.Muddy Water Adventures tackles the challenge of impersonal, overcrowded bear-viewing experiences head-on. Wrangell’s remote setting and small-group focus offer a personal, immersive encounter. The company’s boat, the Island Cat, features multiple viewing decks, a bathroom, and a stable dual-hull design for a smooth ride, ensuring comfort and prime wildlife viewing.Beyond bears, the tour showcases Southeast Alaska’s stunning landscapes—lush rainforests, sparkling waterways, and rugged peaks. Guests often spot bald eagles, harbor seals, and even whales en route, adding to the adventure. With a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor based on 39 reviews, Muddy Water Adventures has earned praise for its expert guides and exceptional service. “This was our second trip with Zach, and we planned our entire 2024 itinerary around his availability,” one reviewer noted, highlighting the company’s reputation for delivering unforgettable experiences.Founded in 2016 by Wrangell native Zach Taylor, Muddy Water Adventures blends adventure with education and sustainability. A portion of tour proceeds supports conservation efforts in the Tongass National Forest, preserving bear habitats for future generations. To minimize environmental impact, the company also partners with local businesses, boosting Wrangell’s economy while maintaining strict eco-friendly practices, such as no food on trails. “We’re not just offering tours; we’re fostering a connection to Alaska’s wild beauty,” Taylor said.This early launch aligns with a broader trend: travelers crave authentic, sustainable experiences. By offering expert-guided insights into bear behavior and the local ecosystem, Muddy Water Adventures ensures guests leave with stunning photos and a deeper appreciation for wildlife conservation. The company’s commitment to safety is equally strong—Taylor, a lifelong mariner, brings decades of experience navigating Wrangell’s waters, earning trust from guests worldwide.Don’t wait—secure your spot for the 2025 Alaska bear viewing season now! Visit www.muddywateradventures.com or call +1 907-305-0206 to book your tour with Muddy Water Adventures. Early reservations are highly recommended for peak season dates.About The CompanyMuddy Water Adventures, established in 2016 by Wrangell local Zach Taylor, specializes in wildlife tours and water taxi services across Southeast Alaska. With a mission to deliver authentic, sustainable adventures, the company showcases the region’s natural wonders while supporting conservation and community growth.

