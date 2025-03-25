Pixalate’s February 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘TeraBox’ No. 1 on Google Play Store in India, ‘imo’ Leads in Singapore on Apple App Store

According to Pixalate’s research, the ‘Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja’ Bundle ID (com.stealthgame.master) in China led in the Google Play Store; in Singapore, the Bundle ID (336435697) for ‘imo’ on the Apple App Store ranked No. 1 while in India, the Bundle ID (com.dubox.drive) for ‘TeraBox’ lead on the Google Play Store

London, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the February 2025 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAC ad economies of China , Japan , Singapore , and I ndia .

In addition to China , Japan , Singapore , and I ndia , Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the U.S. , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands and Germany .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in February 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (February 2025)

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 548607187 Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy Carousell Pte. Ltd.

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.imo.android.imoim imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.imo.android.imoimhd imo HD - Video Calls and Chats imo.im

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 579581125 SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. 1502193377 トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ GeoTechnologies, Inc. 1624606445 クラシルリワード-移動・チラシ・レシートでポイントがたまる dely, Inc.

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name jp.gocro.smartnews.android SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. jp.wifishare.townwifi TownWiFi byGMO GMOタウンWiFi jp.pxv.android pixiv pixiv Inc.

China - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.stealthgame.master Stealth Master: Assassin Ninja SayGames Ltd com.fengiiley.frlegends FR Legends TWIN TURBO GAMES com.dlitegames.potatorush Potato Rush Dlite Games

India - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 913492792 OLX: Buy & Sell near you Sobek Auto India Private Limited 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im 1509453185 TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space FLEXTECH INC.

India - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.truecaller Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker Truecaller com.callapp.contacts CallApp: Caller ID & Block CallApp Caller ID, Call Recorder & Spam Blocker

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

