New Book Talent By Choice by Dr. Norman Tien Reveals Proven Strategies to Transform Math Learning for Kids

Singapore, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Norman Tien's Talent By Choice unveils science-backed math learning strategies that replace rote memorization with cognitive-based teaching, pattern thinking, and problem-solving techniques, helping children excel in math with confidence.

A staggering 60% of students struggle with math due to rote memorization methods that fail to develop problem-solving skills, according to global education research. In response to this growing crisis, Dr. Norman Tien, founder of Neuromath Academy, has released Talent By Choice: Unlocking Math Talents Through Purposeful Parenting, a book that equips parents with proven math education strategies to help children succeed.

With over two decades of experience transforming more than 10,000 struggling students into top math achievers, Dr. Tien introduces the Talent Architect Model, a breakthrough framework that replaces repetitive drills with cognitive learning, pattern recognition, and structured problem-solving techniques. His methods align with leading cognitive science research, which shows that structured problem-solving and pattern recognition improve math fluency by up to 40%.

"For too long, math has been taught as a rigid subject, leading many children to fear and struggle with it," said Dr. Norman Tien. "The truth is, math talent is not something you are born with—it is a choice that can be nurtured through the right approach. This book equips parents with the tools to develop their child's cognitive abilities, making math intuitive, enjoyable, and deeply rewarding."

The book challenges outdated math education methods and provides a blueprint for parents and educators to develop math confidence, problem-solving skills, and lifelong learning habits in children.

"In Talent By Choice, Dr. Tien exposes the flaws in traditional math education, revealing how rote memorization prevents children from developing true problem-solving skills. The book explains the science behind cognitive learning and pattern recognition, showing how these techniques build lasting mathematical intuition and fluency.

Dr. Tien also highlights the critical ages of 7-10 as a 'Golden Period of Learning' that shapes long-term math abilities. Readers will discover proven stress-free techniques to replace math frustration with confidence and explore strategies to future-proof children with problem-solving and analytical thinking skills essential for 21st-century careers."

Dr. Tien's methods are already being implemented in Singapore government schools and international institutions, helping educators rethink how math should be taught. His work aligns with research from education think tanks, showing that students who use pattern recognition techniques significantly outperform traditional memorization learners.

Get Talent By Choice on Amazon & Unlock Exclusive Bonus Resources! Parents and educators can download a free chapter of Talent By Choice and gain exclusive access to Dr. Tien's upcoming webinar, where he will discuss how to transform math learning at home.

About Dr. Norman Tien

Dr. Norman Tien is a leading authority in cognitive-based math education, the founder of Neuromath Academy, and the author of Talent By Choice. His Pattern Thinking methodology has reshaped how students learn math, proving that math success is a choice, not an inborn talent. A sought-after speaker and educator, Dr. Tien has trained teachers in Singapore government schools and international institutions and continues to develop cutting-edge math education programs.

