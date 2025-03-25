Toll Brothers Announces Opening of New Painted Prairie Community in Aurora, Colorado

New Toll Brothers Model Homes are Now Open for Tours

AURORA, Colo., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie community located in the award-winning Painted Prairie master plan in Aurora, Colorado. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and two new model homes, the Lupine and Redstem, are now open at 6274 North Killarney Street in Aurora.

Blending urban-style convenience with the ease of a master-planned lifestyle, Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie is a vibrant new community of luxury townhomes ideally situated within Aurora. Featuring full access to Painted Prairie’s exquisite landscape of gardens, orchards, green space, and gathering places, this community is the only building within the exciting Town Center, featuring premier walkability to an array of upscale shops and dining locations, wellness options, co-working spaces, and more.

Toll Brothers at Painted Prairie offers the only three-story townhomes within the Painted Prairie master plan, along with unrivaled personalization options. Home shoppers will be able to choose from home designs ranging from 1,395 to 1,944+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Townhome pricing starts in the upper $300,000s.





“The opening of our Painted Prairie community marks an exciting milestone for Toll Brothers in Aurora,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “The new model homes showcase the exceptional designs and luxury features that Toll Brothers is known for, offering home shoppers the opportunity to explore innovative architecture and sophisticated interior finishes. We are excited to bring our stunning collections of new home designs to this very special community.”

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing customers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Denver and Northern Colorado include Downtown Superior, Toll Brothers at Erie Town Center, Toll Brothers at Heron Lakes, Riano Ridge, and Toll Brothers at Timnath Lakes.

For more information, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

