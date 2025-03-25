Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacteralesa ≤ 16 32 ≥ 64 ≥ 12 8-11 ≤ 7 Staphylococcus saprophyticus ≤0.25 - - ≥ 23 - - Enterococcus faecalis ≤4 - - ≥ 14 S = susceptible; I = intermediate; R = resistant

a Clinical efficacy was shown for Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Citrobacter freundii complex.

