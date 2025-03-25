  Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations
(mcg/mL)		 Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)
Pathogen S I R S I R
Enterobacteralesa ≤ 16 32 ≥ 64 ≥ 12 8-11 ≤ 7
Staphylococcus saprophyticus ≤0.25 - - ≥ 23 - -
Enterococcus faecalis ≤4 - - ≥ 14    

S = susceptible; I = intermediate; R = resistant
a Clinical efficacy was shown for Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Citrobacter freundii complex.