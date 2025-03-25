Press Releases

03/25/2025

Attorney General Tong Urges Comcast and YES to Reach Agreement Before Opening Day

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement urging Comcast and the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) to reach an agreement and prevent a shutoff before MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

“Once again, sports fans are caught in between two corporations who can’t get their act together. Both Comcast and YES need to get back to the table and work out a deal immediately so we can all watch Opening Day in peace,” said Attorney General Tong.

