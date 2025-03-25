Attorney General James Urges 23AndMe Customers to Contact Company to Delete Data

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert to customers of 23andMe, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company, urging them to take action to protect their data. 23andMe collects and analyzes people’s genetic code and uses DNA samples to help people trace their ancestry or detect personal health risks, among other factors. The company filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to sell its assets. Due to the trove of sensitive consumer data 23andMe has amassed, Attorney General James would like to remind New Yorkers that they are able to request that 23andMe delete their personal data and destroy any samples of genetic material held by the company.

“New Yorkers’ genetic data is sensitive information that must be protected at all costs,” said Attorney General James. “23andMe’s bankruptcy announcement is concerning and I am urging New Yorkers to take action to safeguard their data. New Yorkers can follow instructions offered by my office to delete their data or destroy any DNA samples held by 23andMe. Anyone experiencing issues deleting their information stored with 23andMe should contact my office.”

Attorney General James is offering New Yorkers tips on how to delete their data that is stored with 23andMe or destroy test samples. Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps:

Log into your 23andMe account on their website.

Go to the “Settings” section of your profile.

Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page.

Click “View” next to “23andMe Data.”

Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding.

Scroll to the “Delete Data” section.

Click “Permanently Delete Data.”

Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”

Attorney General James encourages New Yorkers who experience issues deleting their data with 23andMe to contact her office by filing a complaint online.