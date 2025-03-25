Bectran Introduces Enhanced Fraud Security & Applicant Verification Capabilities with Latest Integration

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in credit, collections and accounts receivable management technology, has introduced a new integration with a leading global data and technology firm, delivering advanced identity verification, fraud detection and risk-based authentication right to your credit application process.

“With this latest integration, our clients gain access to a powerful baseline report that will reshape credit application workflows,” comments Louis Ifeguni, Bectran CEO. “This report simplifies verification processes, enhances fraud security and reduces the need—and cost—associated with pulling multiple reports on each credit application.”

Identity Verification and Fraud Detection

Credit managers are at constant risk of falling victim to identity and lending fraud when reviewing credit applications. Bectran’s newest integration relieves the complexity and costs associated with navigating identity verification by utilizing an enormous network of live identity databases.

Credit managers can now access a one-stop shop for fraud prevention and general applicant verification reporting directly through Bectran. Combining aspects of both personal and commercial reporting, an applicant’s person, business, personal guarantor and officers can all be verified by this integration and evaluated through Bectran. Utilizing a configurable confidence-based risk score, the new reports compare business name, corporate registration status, address (state, street, etc.), commercial score risk and much more with an extensive array of third-party databases, providing cross-referencing layers of verification. With this report, credit managers can be confident that an applicant is who they say they are and that their business is registered, trustworthy and active.

For added fraud protection, specific attributes in the reports that do not coincide with received applicant data are flagged, providing immediate notice to credit managers without the need to leave their workflow on Bectran’s platform.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

