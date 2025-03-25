Millionero Wins “Best Blockchain Fintech” Award at Next Block Expo 2025

WARSAW, Poland, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millionero, a cryptocurrency exchange that focuses on simplifying cryptocurrency tools for everyday users, has been named “Best Blockchain Fintech” at Next Block Expo 2025. The award, announced during the event’s closing ceremony in Warsaw, highlights Millionero’s progress in bridging traditional finance with decentralized technology.

The expo, attended by thousands of crypto developers, investors, and industry leaders, included workshops, product demos, and networking sessions.





About Next Block Expo 2025

Next Block Expo, often called “The Blockchain Festival of Europe,” is a premier event for showcasing innovation in blockchain and cryptocurrency. This year’s edition drew over 8,000 attendees, including developers, startups, institutional investors, and media outlets.

The agenda featured keynotes on DeFi, workshops on regulation, and panel debates on Web3 adoption. Judges evaluated 200+ nominated projects based on technological innovation, user impact, and scalability.

Millionero stood out for offering practical solutions to real-world financial challenges.





Millionero’s Award-Winning Success

The “Best Blockchain Fintech” award recognized Millionero’s efforts to simplify blockchain for everyday users while retaining power tools for pros. Key winning factors included:

User-Centric Design – The platform’s intuitive layout removes technical barriers, enabling users to trade or invest with ease.

– The platform’s intuitive layout removes technical barriers, enabling users to trade or invest with ease. Bank Integration – Unlike many crypto-only platforms, Millionero supports direct deposits and withdrawals via bank transfers, credit cards, and regional payment gateways like SEPA . Millionero uses local third party gateways for faster and efficient transactions.

– Unlike many crypto-only platforms, Millionero supports via bank transfers, credit cards, and regional payment gateways like . Millionero uses local third party gateways for faster and efficient transactions. Collateral System – Millionero’s perpetual futures market uses a flexible collateral system that lets users back their positions with a range of assets, not just stablecoins. Supported holdings like BTC, ETH, and others can be used as collateral, allowing users to make use of their existing portfolio.



The platform also includes hedging and auto-hedging features to help manage risk during market volatility. Hedging lets users offset potential losses by opening opposite positions. This setup offers more adaptability for both new and experienced traders.

Judges emphasized that Millionero tackles two major crypto pain points: complexity and risk, making it ideal for both newcomers and institutional players.





Good Leadership

Millionero’s CEO, Suleman Kazim, has been vocal about the platform’s long-term vision. In a brief moment after the award ceremony, he hinted that Millionero is “just getting started”—and dropped a subtle hint about a potential token launch in the near future, sparking excitement within the community.





Millionero’s Track Record of Recognition

This latest award adds to Millionero’s growing list of achievements.

In 2023 , the platform was named “Best Emerging Crypto Exchange” at the World Blockchain Summit in Singapore, praised for its user-first approach .

, the platform was named at the in Singapore, praised for its . A year later, at Future Fest 2024 in Pakistan, Millionero earned the title “Best Crypto Exchange for Beginners” for its accessible design and educational resources.



These achievements reflect the company’s commitment to building tools that empower both newcomers and experienced traders.

Dubai Token 2049: A Global Stage for Innovation

Fresh off its win in Warsaw, Millionero is preparing for Dubai Token 2049 (April 30 – May 1, 2025), one of the world’s largest crypto events.

With 10,000+ attendees, including Binance, Coinbase, and Polygon, the event will spotlight key topics like DeFi regulation, AI-driven trading, and blockchain scalability.





Millionero’s goals at the event:

Showcase New Features – Demos will highlight Millionero Exchange’s strength and possibly showcase new features.

– Demos will highlight strength and possibly showcase new features. Network with Leaders – Meetings with investors, devs, and regulators could lead to growth in underserved regions .

– Meetings with investors, devs, and regulators could lead to growth in . Promote Accessibility – The team will highlight how its tools lower the barrier to entry, aligning with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global blockchain hub.



Why Dubai Token 2049 Matters

The event is a hotspot for decision-makers shaping the future of finance. Key panels will address issues like interoperability between banks and decentralized systems, a central focus for Millionero.

Its presence signals the company’s global ambitions, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, where crypto adoption is accelerating.

Looking Ahead

Millionero’s recent achievements and its upcoming spotlight at Token 2049 reinforce its role as a leader in user-focused blockchain fintech.

By blending simplicity with powerful tools, Millionero is poised to onboard millions who have felt left behind by traditional crypto platforms. As the space evolves, its focus on accessibility and innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of bridging traditional finance with the decentralized economy.

