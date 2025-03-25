Tarta Labs Secures $4.5 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Develop "Spot Zero" - A 3D Anime-Style ARPG

Singapore, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Tarta Labs, dedicated to building a next-generation anime IP ecosystem, has successfully completed a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by BITKRAFT Ventures, with additional participation from The Spartan Group, IVC, HashKey Capital, and Gam3Girl Ventures.

This funding will support Tarta Labs in advancing its vision, with a primary focus on the development of Spot Zero, the first major title from its gaming studio, Tarta Games. Spot Zero is a 3D anime-style action role-playing game that blends high fantasy with mechanical ingenuity. Set in a world where humans and yokai coexist in an uneasy harmony, players take on the role of an Investigator, journeying across the awe-inspiring continent of Noah to uncover hidden truths and shape the fate of this mysterious realm.

Previously, Tarta Labs announced it had received million-dollar grant support from both Arbitrum and Mantle.

Spot Zero – A Symphony of Fantasy and Technology

"When gods fade into the void, when civilizations crumble into despair, and when darkness births its wicked designs… you are the last light to pierce the shadows."

Spot Zero is a symphony of high fantasy and mechanical ingenuity—a 3D anime-style action role play game. In a realm where humans and yokai share an uneasy harmony, you are chosen as the "Investigator" to traverse the awe-inspiring continent of Noah, uncover veiled truths, and pursue the ultimate destiny awaiting at the story's end.

Key features include:

A Majestic and Stunning World: A breathtaking landscape of mythical wonders and mechanical marvels, telling the story of divine will and the secrets of two epochs.

Exclusive storylines with companions allow players to build relationships, share life-and-death moments, and forge unbreakable bonds. Adrenaline-Fueled Combat: Diverse weapons, skills, and combat styles ensure thrilling encounters with enemies of all types.

Spot Zero aims to deliver a premium gaming experience that captivates both anime fans and RPG enthusiasts alike, blending gameplay depth, stunning visuals, and a deeply immersive world.

Spot Zero Explosive Community Growth

Spot Zero has already demonstrated massive engagement in the anime gaming space:

4,659,950 pre-registrations from its first event

from its first event 6,136,650 total registered users within just over a month

within just over a month 687,656 players actively participating in quests

actively participating in quests 442,912 on-chain transactions from engaged players

from engaged players 3,000+ Steam-linked users with 100+ hours of gaming experience

Steam-linked users with of gaming experience Top Regions: Japan 17.5%, North America 16.9%, Hong Kong 7.8%, Indonesia 8%, and South Korea 5.4%. (High-quality anime game and Web3 users are highly concentrated.)

Spot Zero CBT1: Enter the Celestial Sea

Meanwhile, Spot Zero has officially announced its pre-registration campaign, along with the upcoming first Closed Beta Test scheduled for April 2025. Players who participate in the pre-registration on the Spot Zero official website will have a chance to secure access to CBT1 and be among the first to experience the game.

Tarta Labs is actively partnering with web2 anime gaming influencers and KOLs across multiple regions. These influencers will be among the first to experience the CBT1 gameplay and engage in exclusive online events before the official launch. They’re also working with 30+ partnered web3 gaming guilds/communities.

Investor Quotes

"Tarta Games addresses the massive and secularly growing ACG market, a segment that started off as a niche genre of anime, comics and games which has since confluenced and transcended into a global cultural medium. We are excited to back the stellar team at Tarta Games innovating at the intersection of Web3 and ACG to unlock novel gameplay and parasocial primitives in their upcoming next-gen title, Spot Zero."

— Jonathan, Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures

"Anime ARPG has emerged to become one of the most popular genres generating billions of dollars in annual revenue. Given the dominance of incumbents, the bar for building a unique and retentive mobile anime ARPG has become extreme high. However, Spot Zero impresses us with breathtaking visuals, satisfying combat mechanics, and rich storytelling, and we believe it has all the ingredients to become a breakout franchise. We are super excited to back Tarta Games and can’t wait for the world to see what the team has been building."

— Tommy, Executive Director at The Spartan Group

"We were astonished by Spot Zero’s overall impressive design, from art to game design. Everything is so original and up to tier-one Web2 standards.

We are looking forward to see Spot Zero and Tarta Game Studio rise to become a unicorn, elevated standard for Web3 games and challenging gamers' stereotypes. Web3 games are often seen as mediocre, but Spot Zero proves they can be truly exceptional. Tarta Game Studio will be among the pioneers setting this new standard."

— Ann, Partner at IVC

"Tarta team consists of enthusiasts and experts from anime and gaming industry. We are impressed by the quality of the contents produced by a such lean team. I still remember the day where i played the demo at the office and just sit there spending the afternoon trying to unleash the perfect combo. We are excited to invest in Tarta and believe the team can bring back the long-lost fun in web 3 gaming."

— Junbo, Investment Manager at HashKey Capital

"The traditional ACG ARPG genre has become a relatively saturated market amid rapidly growing global competition. However, it remains a largely untapped opportunity for innovation in Web3 gaming. Tarta Games stands at the forefront of this movement, blending narrative depth, aesthetic power, and intricate combat design with the native advantages of Web3. Unlocking economic incentive alignment, asset ownership, and community-driven engagement has the potential to supercharge player growth and experiences in ways not possible with traditional games. I’m excited to see how the team brings this vision to life through thoughtful execution—and in doing so, sets a new benchmark for the genre."

— FD, Founder & GP at Gam3Girl Ventures

About TartaLabs

Tarta Labs is transforming anime IP by integrating AI-powered creation, interactive gaming, and decentralized ownership. The vision is to enable users to create, engage, and monetize anime-inspired content while ensuring long-term IP growth and value.

