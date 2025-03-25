Professional institutions are buying MNT, NR7 Miner allows you to use cloud mining to build positions at low cost

Join Institutional Trends: Harness NR7 Miner’s Cloud Solutions for Low-Risk, High-Efficiency MNT Accumulation

London, UK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Recently, World Liberty Financial (WLF), a top DeFi platform supported by the Trump family, spent $3 million to buy 3.54 million MNT, which attracted strong market attention. This strategic layout not only expanded WLF's investment portfolio to 11 top crypto assets, but also released a long-term bullish signal for the Mantle ecosystem. As an ordinary investor, how to take advantage of this wave of institutional entry dividends? NR7 Miner cloud mining platform provides you with the best solution!



Industry experts pointed out that institutional entry is often a precursor to a bull market. Now through NR7 Miner, you can enjoy the dividends of rising coin prices and reduce the cost of holding coins through continuous mining. This is the best strategy in the current market environment.



What is cloud mining?



Cloud mining is an effective method that makes cloud mining a remote mining of cryptocurrencies (including Bitcoin mining). With this approach, you can make cloud mining profitable by: borrowing the mining power of cloud mining companies and avoiding personal investment in hardware and maintenance; using powerful computers to access large mining farms, tirelessly solving crypto puzzles and receiving cryptocurrency rewards.



NR7 Miner: The intersection of laziness and profit



NR7 Miner takes the simplicity of cloud mining to the highest level, perfect for novices. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can navigate easily. For NR7 Miner, laziness is not a weakness; it is the path to success. As a pioneer in providing cloud mining services, NR7 Miner has more than 100 mining farms around the world with more than 100,000 mining equipment, all powered by new energy and renewable cycles. With its stable income and security, it has won the recognition of more than 8.5 million users.



Incredible opportunity to make money



What makes NR7 Miner different is its extraordinary daily passive income. NR7 Miner offers the opportunity to earn $10,800 or more every day, allowing users to realize the dream of getting rich online. Imagine earning a solid income without constant effort or complex setup - that's what NR7 Miner offers.



Security and Sustainability



In the world of mining, trust and security are crucial. NR7 Miner knows this and puts user safety first. NR7 Miner is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that your investment is protected and allowing you to focus on profitability. All mines use clean energy electricity, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy prevents environmental pollution and has a super high rate of return, allowing every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits.



Advantages of NR7 Miner Platform:



1: Cutting-edge equipment: We use mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant Energy Combination Miner to ensure the stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin miners.



2: Legality and global audience: The platform was legally established in the UK in 2020, protected and issued by the UK government, and has attracted more than 8.5 million real users around the world with cutting-edge technology.



3: Intuitive interface: The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate.



4: Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, BCH, LTC, XRP, SOL, etc. for settlement.



5: Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform generate income every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned after the contract expires.



6: Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and 24/7 real-time customer service team support to ensure that users can solve problems in time.



7: Affiliate program: allows you to refer friends and get up to $25,000 in referral bonuses.



How to join NR7 Miner:



1: Sign up now to get a $12 bonus ($0.50 for daily check-in).



2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. NR7 Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs, whether you are a beginner or an experienced miner. Take a close look at the available options, considering factors such as contract duration, potential returns, and associated costs.



Contract Amount Day Profit Income Principal + Total Return $12 1 4.17% $0.5 $12 + $0.5 $100 2 3.5% $3.50 $100 + $7 $500 5 1.27% $6.35 $500 + $31.75 $1,200 10 1.33% $15.96 $1,200 + $159.6 $3,000 20 1.41% $42.3 $3,000 + $846 $5,000 30 1.52% $76 $5,000+$2,280 $8000 40 1.63% $130.4 $8,000+$5,216 $12,000 45 1.73% $207.6 $12,000+$9,342 $25000 50 1.82% $455 $25,000+$22,750 $50,000 45 1.98% $990 $50,000+$44,550



3: Start making profits: After selecting and activating a mining contract, you can sit back and let the system do the work for you. NR7 Miner's advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently, maximizing your potential earnings.



Affiliate Program



NR7 Miner now also offers an affiliate program, a platform where you can earn money by referring other people to the site. You can start earning money even without investing money. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you will receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $25,000. The number of referrals is unlimited, and your earning potential is unlimited too!



In a nutshell



If you are looking for a way to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with NR7 Miner, you can maximize your passive income potential more easily than ever before.



https://nr7miner.net



If you want to learn more about NR7 miner, please visit its official website: https://nr7miner.net



APP quick download: https://www.nr7miner.net/download/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not an investment invitation and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.





Jack Brian info (at) nr7miner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.