CarbonFree Awarded on both the World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 and America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 Lists by TIME Magazine

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonFree has been awarded on both the World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 and America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 lists. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award lists were announced on March 25th, 2025, and can be viewed on TIME’s website.

Statista ranked the winners based on three evaluation criteria:

Positive environmental impact: The scoring is based on impact data such as the quality and impact of their product/service portfolio, as well as the expertise of their leadership team provided by HolonIQ

Innovation drive: The scoring is based on the Patent Asset Index featured in LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions



In support of the research, Statista gathered data from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners HolonIQ and LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions to further strengthen the data quality.



Based on the study results, CarbonFree is ecstatic to be recognized on both The World’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 and America’s Top GreenTech Companies 2025 by TIME.



“Carbon capture utilization and sequestration will be critical for helping hard-to-abate industries cut their emissions and waste, and having the ability to bring these solutions online within the next 2-3 years plays to the industry’s advantage,” said Martin Keighley, CEO of CarbonFree. “Being recognized with both the World’s Top GreenTech Companies and America’s Top GreenTech companies is a testament to being at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and excellence.”

CarbonFree recently announced its first zero-carbon mineral, endurocal®, to offer superior performance and functionality to both precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and ground calcium carbonate (GCC). Made from 100% pre-consumer recycled raw materials, endurocal offers the versatility to either improve existing formulations or create new ones for a wide range of applications from enriched bread to a brighter can of paint.

