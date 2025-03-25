U.S. Hemp Roundtable Partners with BlueCheck to Elevate Age Verification for Hemp & CBD Businesses

Austin, TX, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the nation’s foremost hemp advocacy organization—representing billions in annual GMV—today announces a strategic partnership with BlueCheck, the leading provider of age verification services. This collaboration streamlines compliance for hemp and CBD businesses, ensuring that products reach only legal-age consumers at a time when the U.S. hemp and CBD market is projected to exceed $20 billion by 2027, according to industry estimates.

BlueCheck & U.S. Hemp Roundtable Announce Partnership





As hemp-derived products gain mainstream acceptance, trust and safety are paramount. BlueCheck’s proven technology—responsible for verifying over $1 billion in e-commerce volume—empowers U.S. Hemp Roundtable members with seamless, accurate, and lightning-fast age checks. Through direct integrations with 10+ point-of-sale, membership, and e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, businesses can rapidly implement robust safeguards that meet federal and state regulations—without compromising the customer experience.

“We strongly support the requirement of robust, third-party age-verification technology to keep adult products out of the hands of minors while meeting modern consumer demand,” said Jonathan Miller, General Counsel of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. “Compliance with age-verification laws is a top priority for the hemp industry, and in 2025, we have more tools at our disposal than just a quick glance at an ID. Our collaboration with BlueCheck will help hemp businesses comply with age-restriction laws while ensuring only legal adult consumers can complete purchases online.”

With a 98%+ automated verification rate, BlueCheck eliminates the need for cumbersome manual reviews, helping prevent lost sales while maintaining compliance. Its multi-method verification system—including phone lookups and ID scans—delivers a frictionless user experience that boosts conversion rates and drives consumer confidence.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and its members,” said Alex Zeig, CEO of BlueCheck. “Our platform is engineered to make compliance simple and efficient, protecting minors and helping brands thrive in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.”

Backed by a decade of regulatory experience, BlueCheck offers hemp and CBD merchants an immediate competitive edge by reinforcing legitimacy, compliance, and consumer trust. Exclusive member pricing and dedicated support underscore both organizations’ shared commitment to responsible commerce and the continued success of the hemp industry.





About US Hemp Roundtable

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable advocates for just, science-backed laws and regulations that support hemp farmers and a sustainable, responsible industry—from cultivation to consumer. We champion safe manufacturing, ethical distribution, and policies that protect consumer access to plant-based, adult-use products while keeping them out of minors’ hands.

About BlueCheck

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, TX, BlueCheck is a premier age verification platform protecting over $1 billion in e-commerce volume. With direct integration into hundreds of online platforms, BlueCheck delivers real-time, high-accuracy age validations—reducing fraud and improving platform trust.

Media Inquiries:

US Hemp Roundtable: Kerry Hinkle, Chairman, kerry@hempsupporter.com

BlueCheck: Alex Zeig, CEO, alex@bluecheck.me

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.