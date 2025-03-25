Rocket Launcher Boosts User Engagement with Rocket Fuel Points and Referral Program

New Rewards System and Referral Incentives Make Meme Coin Creation More Interactive and Rewarding Than Ever

London, UK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Launcher, the leading platform for seamless meme coin creation and launch on Solana, unveils the Rocket Fuel system — an innovative rewards mechanism designed to enhance user engagement and participation.

The Rocket Fuel system allows users to earn points by completing actions on the platform. These points can be accumulated and the ones who have them will be qualified for airdrops. Additionally, Rocket Fuel points can enable users to vote for the free launch of generated memecoins, adding an interactive and gamified element to the ecosystem.

Every 48 hours, Rocket Launcher holds a community vote, allowing users to bring their favorite tokens to life. The top-voted token is launched for free, with 1% of its supply allocated directly to its creator—ensuring that community-driven projects get the recognition and momentum they deserve.

Expanding on its commitment to rewarding participation, Rocket Launcher is launching a referral program, providing users with even more opportunities to earn Rocket Fuel points. Participants can invite friends to join the platform and instantly receive 500 Rocket Fuel for each successful referral. Additionally, referrers earn 10% of the Rocket Fuel accumulated by their invitees. Upon registration, new users who sign up through a referral will also be rewarded with 100 Rocket Fuel.

“Rocket Launcher is all about creating engaging and rewarding experiences for our users. With the Rocket Fuel system and referral program, we are creating an ecosystem where participation and contribution are continuously incentivized,” said Wasabi, CEO at Rocket Launcher.

For more information, visit Rocket Launcher’s website and follow the community on Telegram and X.

About Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launcher is the ultimate tool for effortlessly launching your memecoin. For just 0.001 SOL, you can generate an idea and an image, then launch it in just a few clicks on Raydium — no coding or complex setup required. Your token goes directly to Raydium, skipping bonding curves, with 0 SOL needed for liquidity pools thanks to our v3 liquidity pools. Plus, memes are generated based on top-performing meme coins, ensuring you're always on-trend. Available now on Solana, Rocket Launcher makes launching a meme coin as easy as saying pump.

