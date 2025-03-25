Norsk Hydro: Meldepliktig handel for primærinnsider

Styremedlem i Norsk Hydro ASA, Jane Toogood, har 25. mars 2025 kjøpt 1.000 aksjer i Hydro til 4,95 GBP per aksje. Ny beholdning er 1.000 aksjer.

Investorkontakt:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

Vedlegg

