Norsk Hydro: Meldepliktig handel for primærinnsider

Styremedlem i Norsk Hydro ASA, Jane Toogood, har 25. mars 2025 kjøpt 1.000 aksjer i Hydro til 4,95 GBP per aksje. Ny beholdning er 1.000 aksjer.

Investorkontakt:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Denne opplysningen er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven §5-12

