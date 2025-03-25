Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Hydro: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Jane Toogood, has on March 25, 2025, bought 1,000 shares in Hydro at GBP 4.95 per share. New holding is 1,000 shares.

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

