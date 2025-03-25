WTO launches call for candidates for 2026 Young Professionals Programme

The WTO Young Professionals Programme (YPP) is aimed at candidates aged 32 or younger as of 1 January 2026 from developing or least-developed WTO members that are under-represented at the professional level in the WTO Secretariat. It offers hands-on experience in addressing international trade issues and participating in WTO work. Selected candidates will be placed in a division that aligns with their interests and the WTO’s needs.

Launched in 2016, the Young Professionals Programme (YPP) is a technical assistance programme overseen by the WTO's Institute for Training and Technical Co-operation. It is financed by members' voluntary contributions to the WTO Global Trust Fund.

Full eligibility criteria and an online application form are available here.