Meet Meatable in the Kitchen at IFFA 2025

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, the leader in cultivated meat technology, will take center stage at IFFA 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for the meat and protein industry. Drawing on the success of its thought leadership event earlier this year, where over 80 industry leaders came together to discuss the future of food and sustainable proteins, the company is continuing its dialogue with meat companies.

Two thought-provoking sessions will explore the potential for cultivated meat technology to bolster the meat industry. These sessions will delve into the opportunity for meat industry investment in cultivated meat and how Meatable is driving innovation to create a sustainable, scalable, and delicious complement to traditional meat products.

Don't miss the opportunity to hear from CEO Jeff Tripician at the IFFA Kitchen & Stage (Hall 11.0, D41) and be part of the discussion shaping the next generation of protein:

Monday, May 5 | 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Tuesday, May 6 | 12:20 PM – 1:20 PM

“We are excited to share our vision for the future of protein at IFFA 2025,” said Meatable CEO Jeff Tripician. “This event is the perfect platform to engage with industry leaders about the incredible potential of cultivated meat to supply the meat industry with great-tasting, cost-effective meat without harming the planet. We are looking forward to connecting and sharing the strategic opportunity our technology enables.”

Attendees are invited to visit Meatable in Hall 11.0, Stand D52 to learn more about a sustainable future for our meat supply.

For more information about Meatable and its participation at IFFA 2025, please visit www.meatable.com.

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionizing how the meat industry sources and produces meat. It operates as a vendor-partner to the meat industry and provides the science and technology to sustainably produce affordable, great-tasting, real meat at scale. Meatable’s cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into the existing traditional meat industry’s supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system. Meatable aims to satisfy the world’s appetite for meat without harming animals, people or the environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

