PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release

March 21, 2025 Bong Go's advocacy of bringing healthcare closer to island communities: new Super Health Center opens in San Benito, Siargao Island Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team attended the inauguration and blessing of the newly constructed Super Health Center in San Benito, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Thursday, March 20. In his message, Go emphasized the crucial role of Super Health Centers in strengthening the country's healthcare system by bringing essential medical services closer to the grassroots, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas like island municipalities. "Ang kagandahan po ng Super Health Center, hindi na kailangang bumiyahe ng malayo ang ating mga kababayan para sa serbisyong medikal," said Go. "Dito pa lang, sa San Benito, pwede nang magpakonsulta, manganak, at magpagamot. Mas maagang madedetect ang mga sakit at mas mababawasan ang pagsisiksikan sa mga ospital." The Super Health Center is designed to offer primary care services including database management, out-patient services, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services such as x-ray and ultrasound, pharmacy access, and ambulatory surgical units. Additional services may include EENT (eye, ear, nose, throat) care, oncology services, physical therapy and rehabilitation, and telemedicine -- a timely solution for remote communities like Siargao Island. The initiative is part of Go's efforts, in collaboration with fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) and local government units (LGUs), to construct more than 700 Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are aimed at decongesting hospitals and ensuring that even Filipinos in the farthest reaches of the country have access to quality medical care. As the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go also reminded the public that patients needing medical assistance can also go to Malasakit Centers, which are now established in DOH-run hospitals across the country, including the Siargao Island Medical Center in Dapa and Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City. These one-stop shops aim to reduce hospital expenses by covering various costs through the coordination of key government agencies such as DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, PhilHealth, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. As of today, 167 Malasakit Centers nationwide have served over 17 million Filipinos. He also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty hospitals within DOH regional hospitals--bringing expert medical care closer to underserved communities. In closing, Go assured the people of Siargao of his continuous commitment to serve: "Ang aking sipag sa pagtatrabaho ang isa sa mga maiaalay ko sa inyo. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat at patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos."

