Data Digest: Cooking Up Campus Dining Innovations

Lambent and University of Tennessee executives to discuss the transformation of campus dining at NACAS South 2025 Event

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sue Wohlford-Bork, Campus Technology Advisor at occupancy analytics software company Lambent , and Arla Jackson, Director of VolCard, Campus Vending, and Records Management at the University of Tennessee, will be featured speakers at NACAS South 2025. This event takes place March 30 - April 2 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Wohlford-Bork and Jackson will co-present a session titled Data Digest: Cooking Up Dining Innovations, which delves into the value of occupancy data in improving dining operations and experiences.

The NACAS South CX conference provides the premier exchange of campus-centric ideas, solutions, and connections. Designed and delivered by professional peers, the event gives attendees the best opportunity to find solutions to their needs and nurture relationships. Attendees can easily seek out other campus service leaders that have similar interests, requirements, and visions for how to empower campus communities.

Session Details:

Data Digest: Cooking Up Dining Innovations

Date/Time: Sunday, March 30: 1:20 - 2:10 pm Speakers: Sue Wohlford-Bork

Campus Technology Advisor, Lambent Arla Jackson

Director of VolCard, Campus Vending & Records Management, The University of Tennessee

The session will explore how leveraging occupancy analytics can transform campus dining operations, boost revenue, and enhance the student experience. The presenters will dive into three groundbreaking case studies that demonstrate the power of data-driven decision-making in auxiliary services:

Strategic Vending Machine Placement: Learn how our campus generated additional revenue by using occupancy data to optimize vending machine locations. Smart Dining App Integration: Discover how integrating occupancy data with the Vol Dining App helped students avoid long lines and make informed dining choices, seamlessly fitting meals into their busy schedules. Food Truck Profitability Enhancement: Explore how occupancy analytics improved the profitability and efficiency of campus food trucks, creating a win-win situation for both students and operators.



The presentation will challenge conventional thinking about campus dining operations, introducing innovative ideas that have the potential to become mainstream. By showcasing these cutting-edge applications of occupancy analytics, we aim to inspire attendees to think creatively about leveraging data to enhance their own campus services.

About Lambent

Lambent is an occupancy analytics software company helping corporate and higher ed campuses optimize space utilization, facilities operations and real estate investments. Its SaaS platform, Lambent Spaces , leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics to inform decisions related to utilization, workplace experiences, planning, scheduling, and maintenance. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Lambent timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641

