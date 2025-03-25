TWAICE and Modo Energy Debut Integration to Quantify the Financial Impact of BESS Performance Improvements in ERCOT Markets

The battery analytics company also announced two new features to help BESS operators identify and fix performance issues that reduce availability

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE , the leading provider of battery analytics software, and Modo Energy, a B2B SaaS platform providing energy data, analytics, and forecasting, announced today a pioneering integration that enables battery energy storage system (BESS) owners and operators in ERCOT to translate improvements in system performance into accurate financial insights. This partnership underscores Modo Energy and TWAICE’s shared commitment to delivering actionable insights for the energy storage industry, reinforcing the value of high-quality, real-time data in optimizing battery performance and maximizing asset value to drive the energy transition forward.

TWAICE customers in ERCOT can now use Modo Energy’s proprietary battery asset revenue performance data to assess the financial impact of performance adjustments and maintenance plans for their BESS. This enables a more accurate, asset-specific calculation of revenue at the exact settlement point. TWAICE customers will ultimately be able to realize greater BESS uptime – a boost for revenue as market data from the UK and ERCOT show that even a 1% improvement in BESS availability can increase revenue by $2,000 per megawatt per year.1

"Battery owners need more than just data - they need clear, real-time insights into financial performance,” says Quentin Scrimshire, CEO and co-founder at Modo Energy. “TWAICE is leading the way in battery health analytics, and this partnership brings greater precision to understanding the financial impact of performance optimization. By integrating Modo Energy’s benchmarking intelligence with TWAICE’s analytics, we’re giving battery owners the tools to make smarter, data-driven decisions with confidence.”

“The success of our customers is directly linked to the performance of their BESS assets,” says Stephan Rohr, Co-CEO of TWAICE. “With the integration of Modo Energy’s data, we’re giving our ERCOT customers a clear understanding of how performance improvements translate into measurable financial gains. By linking BESS performance with real-time revenue insights, asset managers can make data-driven decisions to maximize profitability.”

Two new features help operators identify the root causes of poor performance and availability

In addition to the Modo Energy integration, TWAICE also announced today that all customers now benefit from two new tools in its analytics platform: Recoverable Energy and Usable Energy. These features provide BESS operators with an overview of how much energy is currently available for use, and how much can be regained by fixing underlying issues. BESS operators today often struggle to pinpoint the root causes of performance issues, including preventable energy losses caused by factors such as imbalances, weak cells or non-operating components. With Recoverable Energy and Usable Energy, operators can tackle these challenges and maximize availability through recommendations to fix performance bottlenecks and restore lost energy.

Additional details, including a live demo of the new Usable Energy and Recoverable Energy features, will be presented at the TWAICE Energy Analytics Webinar on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Attendees at Energy Storage Summit USA can also learn more about TWAICE’s latest developments at the company’s seminar “Beyond Basic O&M: Optimizing BESS Availability with Analytics“ on March 26.

About TWAICE

Since 2018, TWAICE has been leading the field of predictive battery analytics, meeting the demand for safe, durable, and highly available energy storage assets (BESS). TWAICE provides advanced software solutions for designing, validating, and operating batteries at scale, combining deep battery knowledge with artificial intelligence to generate actionable insights. While Battery Management System (BMS) and Energy Management System (EMS) providers offer basic monitoring capabilities, TWAICE exceeds the traditional service by providing advanced analytics that uncover hidden patterns and anomalies to optimize battery performance and lifespan. As an independent third-party, TWAICE ensures unbiased recommendations, free from ties to specific insurance companies, manufacturers or vendors.

About Modo Energy

Modo Energy is a B2B SaaS platform providing data, analytics, and forecasting to help energy companies, funds, utilities, and banks optimize battery storage assets. The Modo Energy Terminal is the go-to platform for evaluating the commercial case for grid-scale storage—offering trusted revenue indices, customizable benchmarks, bankable forecasts, interactive market analysis, and policy insights. Trusted by thousands, Modo Energy helps teams navigate evolving markets, optimize investments, and make data-backed, bankable decisions in the energy transition.

1 Source: Modo Energy presentation at TWAICE Vision Summit 2024.

