Company announcement – No. 6 / 2025

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Van Herk Investments B.V.

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 25, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today reports receipt on 24 March 2025 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:

As of 24 March 2025, Van Herk Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 59055057) holds nominally 7,106,191 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 10.00% of the total share capital and 10.05% of the total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Investments B.V. is 100% owned by Van Herk Investments THI B.V. (Dutch registration no. 75092395), which is 100% owned by Van Herk Private Equity Investments B.V. (Dutch registration no. 58894543). Ultimately, Van Herk Private Equity Investments B.V. is owned and controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Van Herk Management Services B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24377325) controls and exercises the voting rights on behalf of Van Herk Investments B.V., and accordingly, Van Herk Management Services B.V controls and exercises the voting rights on nominally 7,106,191 shares (each share carrying one vote), corresponding to 10.00% of the total share capital and 10.05% of the total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Van Herk Management Services B.V., is controlled by OGBB A. van Herk B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160906), which is controlled by A. van Herk Holding B.V. (Dutch registration no. 24160780), which is ultimately controlled by Mr. Adrianus van Herk.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharmaceutical companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Zealand has a team in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

