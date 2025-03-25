Metallic Boride Powder Market to Rise at CAGR of 5.2% to Reach US$ 3,349 Million by 2035 | Fact.MR Study

Metallic Boride Powder Market

Growing Demand for Boride Powder Products Across Various Industries is Driving the Market

MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global metallic boride powder market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 2,017 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2025 to 2035).Metallic boride (such as titanium boride, zirconium boride, and hafnium boride) are ultra-high temperature ceramics with exceptional properties such as high-hardness, wear resistance, thermal stability, and electrical conductivity. These qualities make them invaluable in demanding applications where conventional material fail.Industries dealing with abrasive environments increasingly use boride-based coatings and components to extend equipment lifespan and reduce maintenance costs in applications such as cutting tools, grinding media, and wear-resistant parts.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global Metallic Boride Powder Market is projected to grow at 2% CAGR and reach USD 3,349 million by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,332 million between 2025 to 2035North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2035Silicon carbide is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 400.3 million between 2025 and 2035North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 772.9 million collectively“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in manufacturing process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Metallic Boride Powder MarketKey players in the Metallic Boride Powder market are ABSCO Limite, American Elements, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Bayville Chemical Supply Company Inc, GNP Graystar Specialty Materials, Heeger Materials, Hoganas, Hunan Fushel Technology, Metalfron, Nanochemazone, Shubhmets, and XI'AN FUNCTION MATERIAL GROUP CO., LTD.Market DevelopmentDue to their hardness, chemical, and thermal resistance, borides are materials meeting the highest demands. They are used in high-temperature furnaces, turbine blades and armor plates. Improved synthesis techniques are making it easier and cheaper to synthesize metallic borides, thereby increasing their availability.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Metallic Boride Powder Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Segmentation on the basis of Type (Purity Less Than 99%, and Purity More Than 99%), By Application (Metal Materials, Nuke Industry, Semiconductor, and Others), By Type of Metal Carbide (Tungsten Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Titanium Carbide, Zirconium Carbide, and Other), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The CMP slurry market is set to grow at a 7.7% CAGR, reaching US$ 4.9 billion by 2033, up from US$ 2.5 billion in 2023.The aluminum castings market is projected to expand at a 6.2% CAGR, increasing from US$ 93.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 171 billion by 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

