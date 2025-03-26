How AI Is Transforming the Global Peter Drucker Forum

The Global Peter Drucker Forum is launching AI-powered tools to deepen participant engagement. This year the Global Peter Drucker Forum will be focused on the theme "Next Era Leadership: All Hands on Deck".

The Global Peter Drucker Forum is empowering participants with conversational AI and large-scale, adaptive interviews to co-shape the future of management.

AI gives us an ‘intelligent memory’ and a new global capacity for human engagement and co-creation.” — Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Peter Drucker Forum is launching AI-powered tools to deepen participant engagement and unlock insights from its extensive archive of leadership and management discussions. These new capabilities enable attendees to explore past conference content and help shape the future of management thinking.In collaboration with Soar Inc, the Forum’s entire 16-year video archive is now searchable and interactive via ChatGPT. Beyond being a powerful research tool, it enables users to ask questions on management and leadership and engage in meaningful dialogue with the AI.“It helps participants to build on previous knowledge, identify emerging trends, and engage in deeper, more meaningful conversations with peers and experts at the event" shares Paul Allen, CEO of Soar Inc.A second AI tool, a voice agent developed for the Vienna Center for Management Innovation —introduces a new kind of engagement. It facilitates large-scale, dynamic, one-on-one interviews with participants and key stakeholders. The Vienna Center is a think tank associated with the Drucker Forum.“The AI Voice Agent is a pioneering step in shaping the future of management,” said Johan Roos, Executive Director of the Vienna Center. “It invites participants into dynamic, one-on-one interviews that adapt in real time and feed directly into the 2025 Forum conversation.”“In a time when everyone is consumed by the crisis of the day, we must take the wider view—as Peter Drucker taught us—and draw on our own institutional knowledge,” said Richard Straub, Founder and President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum. “AI gives us an ‘intelligent memory’ and a new global capacity for human engagement and co-creation.”The AI-powered tools will let participants shape next-era leadership at the Global Peter Drucker Forum.About the Global Peter Drucker ForumThe Global Peter Drucker Forum is an annual event in Vienna, Austria, bringing together executives, scholars, and practitioners to explore leadership in a changing world. Named after Peter Drucker, it serves as a platform for shaping the future of management. The 2025 conference with the topic Next Era Leadership – All Hands on Deck will take place on November 6–7 at the Hofburg in Vienna.

