Phoenix-area C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 27

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-suite executives from the Phoenix region that want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 27.





“It’s important for regional top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Mastering C-Suite Influence

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology



Speakers at the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Ajay Bahl , Chief Growth Officer - MEGA Verticals, HCLTech

, Chief Growth Officer - MEGA Verticals, HCLTech Jason Bredimus , VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Co.

, VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Co. Maryann Byrdak , Chief Information Officer, Leslie’s

, Chief Information Officer, Leslie’s Max Chan , CIO, Avnet Inc.

, CIO, Avnet Inc. Gary Desai , CIO, Discount Tire

, CIO, Discount Tire Dr. Jess Evans , Vice Chancellor & CIO, Maricopa Community College District Information Technology Services

, Vice Chancellor & CIO, Maricopa Community College District Information Technology Services Gabe Gabaldon , Global Head of Information Technology, Nikola Motor Corporation

, Global Head of Information Technology, Nikola Motor Corporation Rob Green , Chief Digital Officer, Insight

, Chief Digital Officer, Insight Frank Grimmelmann , President & CEO, AZ Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA)

, President & CEO, AZ Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA) Art Hanson , Chairman & Co-Founder, INCUS5

, Chairman & Co-Founder, INCUS5 Laura Hemenway , Digital/Business Transformation Executive, Paradigm Solutions

, Digital/Business Transformation Executive, Paradigm Solutions John Iannarelli , FBI Special Agent (Ret.), FBI

, FBI Special Agent (Ret.), FBI Bipin Jayaraj , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics Craig Kapper , EVP, Irvine Technology Group

, EVP, Irvine Technology Group Pete Kim , Executive Director, Cybersecurity Operations, RTX

, Executive Director, Cybersecurity Operations, RTX Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels

, CIO, Choice Hotels Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Ralph Loura , Independent Advisor | Transformational CIO, Board Member

, Independent Advisor | Transformational CIO, Board Member Mike Manrod , CISO, Grand Canyon Education/Grand Canyon University

, CISO, Grand Canyon Education/Grand Canyon University Dina Mathers , CISO, Carvana

, CISO, Carvana Ryan Murray , Deputy Director & CISO, Arizona Department of Homeland Security

, Deputy Director & CISO, Arizona Department of Homeland Security Aviv Mussinger , CEO & Co-Founder, Kodem

, CEO & Co-Founder, Kodem Troy Philbert , CIO, Amkor Technology Incorporated

, CIO, Amkor Technology Incorporated Peter Robinson , VP, GIS Americas & Global Digital Enablement, Avnet Inc

, VP, GIS Americas & Global Digital Enablement, Avnet Inc Dan Saltich , CIO, Shamrock Foods Co.

, CIO, Shamrock Foods Co. Jean Shapiro , CISO, Achieve

, CISO, Achieve Jamie Spradlin , Associate Vice Chancellor & CISO, Maricopa Community College District

, Associate Vice Chancellor & CISO, Maricopa Community College District Carraig Stanwyck , VP / Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet

, VP / Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet Simon Taylor , COO, PacketWatch

, COO, PacketWatch Jeff Urnaza , Vice President Systems Engineering, Fortinet

, Vice President Systems Engineering, Fortinet Andrew Vest, Global Account Manager - Data Security, Cyera



In addition, HMG Strategy will award seven Phoenix-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s Global Leadership Institute Awards at its 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be:

Brian Kirkland, CIO, Choice Hotels

CIO, Choice Hotels Sandeep Uthra , EVP & CTO, OneAZ Credit Union

, EVP & CTO, OneAZ Credit Union Dina (Hackett) Mather s, CISO, Carvana

s, CISO, Carvana Jean Shapiro , CSO, Achieve Financial

, CSO, Achieve Financial Ashley Devote , CISO, Discount Tire

, CISO, Discount Tire Gabe Gabaldon, Global Head of Information Technology, Nikola Motor Company

Global Head of Information Technology, Nikola Motor Company Jason Bredimus, VP, IT, CISO, Shamrock Foods Company



Valued Partners for the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partner: Fortinet

Platinum Partner: HCLTech

Gold Partners: Comcast Business, Freshworks, Glean, T-Mobile, Valantic LCS, ValueOps by Broadcom

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Kodem

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Association Partner: Arizona Chapter of the Society for Information Management

Registration for the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open up until March 27.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/294fa7bc-8950-4ef1-86da-3d979c5828d6

Join the Top Technology Leaders at the HMG Strategy Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit Hunter Muller, CEO & Founder of HMG Strategy, speaks at the Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.