Phoenix-area C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 27
FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-suite executives from the Phoenix region that want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 27.
“It’s important for regional top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”
Key topics to be explored at the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:
- Mastering C-Suite Influence
- Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle
- Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks
- Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance
- Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise
- Making Security a Competitive Advantage
- Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology
Speakers at the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:
- Ajay Bahl, Chief Growth Officer - MEGA Verticals, HCLTech
- Jason Bredimus, VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Co.
- Maryann Byrdak, Chief Information Officer, Leslie’s
- Max Chan, CIO, Avnet Inc.
- Gary Desai, CIO, Discount Tire
- Dr. Jess Evans, Vice Chancellor & CIO, Maricopa Community College District Information Technology Services
- Gabe Gabaldon, Global Head of Information Technology, Nikola Motor Corporation
- Rob Green, Chief Digital Officer, Insight
- Frank Grimmelmann, President & CEO, AZ Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA)
- Art Hanson, Chairman & Co-Founder, INCUS5
- Laura Hemenway, Digital/Business Transformation Executive, Paradigm Solutions
- John Iannarelli, FBI Special Agent (Ret.), FBI
- Bipin Jayaraj, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics
- Craig Kapper, EVP, Irvine Technology Group
- Pete Kim, Executive Director, Cybersecurity Operations, RTX
- Brian Kirkland, CIO, Choice Hotels
- Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale
- Ralph Loura, Independent Advisor | Transformational CIO, Board Member
- Mike Manrod, CISO, Grand Canyon Education/Grand Canyon University
- Dina Mathers, CISO, Carvana
- Ryan Murray, Deputy Director & CISO, Arizona Department of Homeland Security
- Aviv Mussinger, CEO & Co-Founder, Kodem
- Troy Philbert, CIO, Amkor Technology Incorporated
- Peter Robinson, VP, GIS Americas & Global Digital Enablement, Avnet Inc
- Dan Saltich, CIO, Shamrock Foods Co.
- Jean Shapiro, CISO, Achieve
- Jamie Spradlin, Associate Vice Chancellor & CISO, Maricopa Community College District
- Carraig Stanwyck, VP / Head of Global Cybersecurity and Compliance, Avnet
- Simon Taylor, COO, PacketWatch
- Jeff Urnaza, Vice President Systems Engineering, Fortinet
-
Andrew Vest, Global Account Manager - Data Security, Cyera
In addition, HMG Strategy will award seven Phoenix-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s Global Leadership Institute Awards at its 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be:
- Brian Kirkland, CIO, Choice Hotels
- Sandeep Uthra, EVP & CTO, OneAZ Credit Union
- Dina (Hackett) Mathers, CISO, Carvana
- Jean Shapiro, CSO, Achieve Financial
- Ashley Devote, CISO, Discount Tire
- Gabe Gabaldon, Global Head of Information Technology, Nikola Motor Company
-
Jason Bredimus, VP, IT, CISO, Shamrock Foods Company
Valued Partners for the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:
Presenting Partner: Fortinet
Platinum Partner: HCLTech
Gold Partners: Comcast Business, Freshworks, Glean, T-Mobile, Valantic LCS, ValueOps by Broadcom
Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Kodem
Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart
Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia
Association Partner: Arizona Chapter of the Society for Information Management
Registration for the 16th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open up until March 27.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.
The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.
HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.
Contact: Peggy Pedwano, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at peggyp@hmgstrategy.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/294fa7bc-8950-4ef1-86da-3d979c5828d6
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.