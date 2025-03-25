Knowable Launches Revolutionary "Ask Knowable" AI Suite, Serving Elegant Answers Quickly and Securely

New AI contract assistant grounded in accurate, expertly mapped data seamlessly integrates with existing contract intelligence platform to provide elegant answers to everyday contracts questions.

New York, NY, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowable, a LexisNexis® company and leader in enterprise contract intelligence, proudly announces the commercial launch of "Ask Knowable", an innovative AI suite designed to revolutionize how organizations interact with and understand their contracts. Seamlessly integrated with Knowable's industry-leading contract management platform, Ask Knowable utilizes advanced natural language processing and generative AI to provide users with elegant, actionable insights from their executed agreements.

At the heart of Ask Knowable is an advanced AI assistant, expertly crafted to comprehend the complexities of contract language and structures of interconnected agreements. This AI capability, built on Knowable's proprietary platform with 98% accuracy in contract data and family mapping, offers unparalleled visibility into contract terms, reducing the time needed to address day-to-day contract inquiries and enabling precise, contextual summaries across an organization's entire contract portfolio.

Key features of the Ask Knowable suite include:

AI Contract Search: Instantly locate contracts using conversational prompts without the need for complex filters or data modeling expertise.

AI Contract Summaries: Quickly digest critical terms and obligations with AI-generated summaries of individual agreements and full contract families.

AI Chat: Engage directly with advanced Generative AI for answers to specific questions, understanding the evolution of contract terms across interrelated agreements using Knowable's proprietary family mapping.

“Contracts professionals spend too much time searching for answers when they should be focused on action,” said Nik Reed, CEO of Knowable. “With Ask Knowable, we are a delivering a solution that understands real-world contract management needs and enables teams to move beyond manual searches to making faster, more strategic decisions.”

Partnership with LexisNexis

The commercial launch of Ask Knowable comes just months after LexisNexis announced Protégé™, its personalized, private, trusted legal AI Assistant designed to support legal professionals in making informed decisions faster, generating outstanding work quality, and freeing up time to focus on efforts that drive economic value for their clients and organizations. Ask Knowable leverages Protégé’s safety, security, and Privacy by Design principles to ensure interactions are backed by state-of-the-art security and privacy technology to keep data and user information highly secure.

Having aided in Ask Knowable’s development feedback program through early previews, Julie Chapman, VP & Head of Legal, LexisNexis North America says "Knowable’s AI contract suite, built on advanced technology and a foundation of accurately structured contract data, is already helping our team get answers faster and with more confidence than ever before. With this release, their mission to bring order and organization to executed agreements is taking a massive step forward, and we’re very excited for the official launch!"

“Our team has already gained tremendous value from collaborating with the teams behind Protégé and Lexis+ AI,” said Nik Reed, CEO of Knowable. “We're excited to keep working together to leverage the latest and best in AI and drive even greater advances in contract technology.”

Availability

Ask Knowable is now available as part of the Knowable Essentials subscription plans. Knowable is showcasing the Ask Knowable suite, including live demos highlighting its AI summarization and user-friendly capabilities, at the LegalWeek conference in New York City from March 24-27, 2025. Request an exclusive preview at www.askknowable.com.

About Knowable

Knowable is a leader in enterprise contract management, helping organizations maximize revenue, reduce risk, and enhance efficiency by transforming post-signature contracts into structured data. Many of the world's largest companies rely on Knowable’s contract system of record to gain complete visibility into their agreements through the company's unique combination of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and legal expertise. For more information, visit www.knowable.com.

